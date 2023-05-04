LONDON (4 May 2023) — The June issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. The cover story this month focuses on outdoor adventures in Canada, a country that takes in glacier-topped peaks, polar tundra and sun-soaked prairies on an epic scale. The spectrum of activities is endless, from wild camping and multi-day hikes to placid paddles and road trips dotted with luxe lodges.



This issue also sees a new series, The Big Trip, which offers practical advice on how to plan a trip to some of the world's most out-there attractions. The first in the series explores Silk Road routes through Central Asia, from ornate mausoleum complexes to cities packed with Soviet architecture.





ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Oman: A rich history and striking landscapes, from the Arabian coast to the Hajar Mountains.

Costa Rica: Explore Central America’s wildest corners, where quetzals hide and rivers lead to jungle lodges.

Laos: In the southwestern corner of this Southeast Asian country, life is shaped by the flow of the Mekong River.

Lisbon: Tram rides, street art and al fresco meals — Portugal’s lively capital is best explored outdoors.

Oslo: Summer is the perfect time to discover Norway’s flourishing premier city.

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Discover this Balkan country’s turbulent history, wild nature and surprising food scene.

Barbados: Inventive food and drinks projects are redefining the Caribbean island’s culinary landscape.

Paris: The French capital beckons with accommodation options to suit every pocket.



Smart Traveller: The anniversary of Vienna’s World Fair; new exhibitions in London; a taste of Corfu; archaeology and Indiana Jones in Syracuse; Manila’s design-led hotels; family trips to the UK seaside; sand, sherry and Spanish history in Cádiz; a Cornish escape to Falmouth; great reads on British nature; and packing essentials.



Notes from an Author: Freya Bromley on swimming in every tidal pool in Britain.

Meet the Adventurers: Ed Salisbury and Jon Moy on highlighting the impact of climate change on the world’s highest peaks.



Travel Talk: Ask the Experts gives tips for a first-time campervan trip; where to hike along the Kent coast; what to see and do in Helsinki this summer; and how to stay safe on a trip to Southeast Asia when you have a nut allergy. Meanwhile, The Info celebrates the 50th anniversary of India’s landmark Project Tiger with facts and figures on the big cat, and Hot Topic asks whether this is the end for solo trekking in Nepal. Finally, the report looks at Scotland’s revitalised whisky tours, while photographer Ben Weller tells us how he captured Kyoto’s gritty live music scene.



