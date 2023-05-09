Direct cremation gives families new freedom to reflect their loved one’s life story

More than half of mourners now see the final location of their deceased loved one’s ashes as a more significant focal point for a remembrance ceremony than a coffin, according to funeral industry experts Pure Cremation.

The direct cremation specialist has published a report from its landmark research, the Big Future of Funerals Survey which compiled responses from a staggering 17,135 pre-paid funeral plan customers to shed light on how UK consumer attitudes towards funerals will evolve.

One key finding is that 52% of respondents want to express their life through the ashes’ final resting place – marking a fundamental shift in the way family and loved ones say goodbye.

Over the past three decades there has been a steady decline in the number of families choosing formal disposition of the ashes in a cemetery as the bereaved look for sites that are more meaningful to them.

Catherine Powell, co-founder and Owner of Pure Cremation, said: “A cremation funeral is ‘unfinished’ until the ashes have been laid to rest. Families have long taken care of this themselves, without the help of clergy or funeral directors, so making this element the focus for the farewell is a very natural evolution.”

Catherine added: “Direct cremation gives families new freedom to reflect their loved one’s life story at a favourite place, such as a garden, the forest where they walked their dog every day, or the beach where they proposed. Using the ashes as the focal point makes it much easier to choose the perfect farewell location and creating this deeply personal connection could provide greater closure than a ceremony at a specialist ‘death venue’ such as a church or a crematorium.”

Pure is one of the UK’s leading providers of direct cremation – where the deceased is collected, cared for, and then cremated without a service or mourners present. Demand for direct cremation has more than quadrupled in the last four years and is expected to match the demand for burials within the next three years.

Editor’s Note: For further information contact Celeste Clarke at Century PR on 07799064066 or email celeste@centurypr.co.uk.