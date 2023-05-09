To celebrate his entrepreneurial success Abdul Thadha, founder of online retailer Books2Door, was invited to No.10 Downing Street for an official reception last week.

After being crowned winner of the Scale Up Business of the Year category in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2022, Abdul was honoured to be invited to the reception which took place on Monday 24th April.

The children’s online retailer specialises in book sets and series, rather than one-off titles, which relies on a unique business model. As a result, Abdul has been able to scale his ecommerce business tremendously in the last five years and is on track to meet target sales of £25m by the end of 2023.

Abdul explains: "I was delighted to be invited to No.10 Downing Street for the official reception, what a wonderful opportunity to meet other entrepreneurs and share success.

I’m extremely proud of our business. As a team, we recognise the challenges parents may face either financially or with getting children to read. But we know at the same time – they want their children to fall in love with books and so do we.

So, we make it easier by packaging entire books by an author in a series or collection in a single box. Most importantly, we are constantly striving to make it as affordable as possible."

Books2Door has also been shortlisted for not one, but two awards in The British Book Awards (by The Bookseller) for the second year running - known as the ‘Nibbies’ of the book industry. These awards, which take place this month will see Abdul’s company shortlisted for Children’s Bookseller of the Year and Book Retailer of the Year against the likes of Waterstones and WHSmith.

