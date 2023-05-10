The COVID-19 pandemic was the wake up call that brought global health to the forefront of public consciousness, highlighting the need for investment in healthcare systems and disease prevention.



The future is here, and it's time to take action. Join the coalition of experts, organisations, and advocates who are committed to advancing global health and making a difference in the fight against the world's biggest health challenges.



TBD Media Group is excited to announce its upcoming event, Global Health, which will be held on Friday 26th May at the Intercontinental Hotel in Geneva. The summit aims to foster collaboration between public and private sectors by bringing together industry leaders from across the globe, respected journalists, government officials, and academic entities. From vector-borne diseases as a result of climate change to oncological breakthroughs led by the latest precision medicine technologies, the Summit will touch upon all corners of the agenda.



Gates Foundation’s Director of Health and Nobel Peace Prize Nominee, Dr. Alaa Murabit is invited to speak on the future of Global Health alongside WEFs Women’s Health Initiative Lead Amira Ghouaibi and Dr. Francisco Becerra-Posada, Regional Health Adviser for UNOPS in Latin America and the Caribbean and former Assistant Director of PAHO.



Our panellists, globally renowned experts in their respective fields, will delve into topics such as the economics of healthcare, the growing recognition of mental health, the effects of climate change on global health, and how the recent data boom has accelerated innovation in the healthcare revolution.



