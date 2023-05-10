The Little Botanical is leading the way in removing peat from their British-grown houseplant products by launching their first range of 100% peat free plants.



The family-run firm of fourth generation growers has been working hard researching and trialing peat free alternatives for the last two and a half years. They have now developed a carefully balanced blend of potting soil packed with sustainable ingredients to provide optimum growing conditions, allowing plants to flourish and thrive without compromising the environment.



Co-owner of The Little Botanical, Morag Hill comments: “We are responsible, as growers and plant producers, to protect our natural environment. Our move to peat free growing is challenging, but exciting and we hope to lead the way for other growers to follow.



With our breadth of growing experience, we are thrilled to be able to launch our first 100% peat free range of indoor plants, that still continue to be high-quality, healthy and long-lasting while reducing our carbon footprint.



We want to be part of the change towards a more environmentally friendly houseplant industry and with education at our heart, we are passionate about supporting customers in making informed, greener choices and offering sustainable alternatives wherever possible.”



As the UK government continues with their recent pledge to remove all peat compost from sales to amateur horticulturalists and gardeners in the coming years, The Little Botanical are now planting or rooting all of their plants in peat free compost at their nurseries in West Sussex, which accounts for over 70% of their current range. They are also working closely with their specialist growers in the continent to help them transition to 100% peat free.



The new range, which is available from this spring, is not only a powerful step towards The Little Botanical’s sustainability goals but is also an important response to the growing demand for peat alternatives from consumers who are increasingly striving towards a greener home and lifestyle.



Why is peat bad for the environment?



As a finite, naturally occurring resource, peatlands, bogs and moors have developed over thousands of years from decaying compressed vegetation throughout Europe. It is a unique ecosystem covering 3.7 million square kilometers and works as an efficient and effective carbon sink. Since 1990 the removal of peat has released over 31 million tons of carbon dioxide, one of the direct links to climate change. Home to a rich diversity of plant and wildlife, the UK’s already vastly depleted native species can not afford to lose any further habitats.



Morag adds: “By choosing peat free houseplants by The Little Botanical, customers can feel confident that they are making an eco-friendly choice that also supports local growers.”



The peat free range includes Calathea, Ferns, Devil's Ivy, Yucca, Begonia, Monstera and Dracaena, all of which come in The Little Botanical's signature stylish ceramic pots, plant stands and belly baskets. Prices start from £9.50.



To shop the peat free range click here - https://thelittlebotanical.com/peat-free-houseplants



