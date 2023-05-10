Mayflex Continued Service Enhancements

May 2023, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, prides itself on the levels of service provided to its customers and is happy to announce several new enhancements that have been introduced or that are coming soon.



Buy Now – this offers simple, but convenient functionality that will enable customers to quickly confirm the PDF quotes with the click of a button. No additional phone call or email is required. Customers can also remove lines, choose a different delivery address and shipping method, select a delivery date up to 2 weeks in advance, before confirming their order at the touch of a button and at any time to suit them.



Delivery Time Window – next day parcel deliveries, sent out by FedEx, will now be delivered within a 4-hour window. Once the order has been routed by the FedEx Team on the day of delivery, customers can get visibility of their window by clicking on the track and trace facility and entering their Mayflex Order Number and post code of where the delivery is being made to.

For pallet deliveries made by Mobile, deliveries are made within a 2-hour window. As above customers will get visibility on the day using the same procedure.



Gas Powered Deliveries – for larger orders that require 8 or more pallets these can now be delivered via a gas-powered truck that runs on renewable biomethane, delivering an 85% reduction in CO2 emissions. All the trucks are also FORS registered to the Silver Standard.



Delivery Photo Evidence – coming soon to the Fedex parcel deliveries will be photographic evidence as part of the POD, to show the exact delivery point of your parcel.



Enhanced Phone System – with the new 8 x 8 phone system getting through to the right person has never been easier or quicker. Customers now have a choice of an automated call back, where they will be contacted as soon as the next operator is free, rather than having to hold. The website ‘Live Chat’ is now much improved and available from 8.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. each working day with direct access to our sales team, as well as Customer Services and Technical Support. Communications by SMS and What’s App is also live via our Customers Services Team which will be particularly useful when out on site chasing or following up details on deliveries.



Commenting on the enhancements Martin Eccleston, Commercial Manager said “We take customer service very seriously and we understand that customers have a choice of where they buy from. We constantly monitor our service levels with many different KPI’s and our ultimate goal is to offer the best-in-class omnichannel experience, So, however a customer chooses to interact with us our aim is to ensure they will always receive exceptional service.”



Martin concluded “As a business we are also heavily focused on reducing our impact on the environment and improving sustainability, so look out in the future for more initiatives being introduced that will help us and our customers to achieve this goal.”



