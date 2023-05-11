RKVST launches Instaproof so anyone can decide what data to trust



CAMBRIDGE, U.K. and SANTA CLARA, Calif. – 11 May 2023 – In today’s world of fake news and AI-generated content, it is increasingly difficult to know if documents and files are trustworthy. But now anyone can easily verify the provenance of any file by simply dragging and dropping that file onto RKVST® Instaproof to get the information they need to decide what data to trust. It’s just as simple to use RKVST to create a strong provenance record for your data.





While organisations have become adept at authenticating people and devices for secure access to networks, applications and services, until now there was no easy way to verify the authenticity, provenance and integrity of data that is essential for data-driven decisions. Everything from images and AI-generated content to operational data and invoices needs to be authenticated before being used for decision-making, and manual processes are no longer scalable for this digital challenge.





With RKVST Instaproof anyone can easily check the file they are working with by dragging it onto Instaproof to verify its provenance – there’s no need to create an RKVST account. If the file has been registered with RKVST, the provenance information displayed can be used to decide which files to trust.





Any file can be registered with RKVST using a free account to create a strong, verifiable, portable provenance record of who did what when, and provide proof of origin and authenticity. RKVST adds transparency and traceability to data wherever it is stored, both on-prem and in the cloud. Whether on Dropbox, OneDrive or Google Drive, data can be instantly verified by partners, suppliers and customers.





Rusty Cumpston, CEO, RKVST said:





"Most of the data businesses use today comes from outside the secure boundaries of the organisation and lacks the integrity metadata needed to prove origin, provenance and authenticity. RKVST is a game-changer for organisations that need to validate and authenticate data to make informed decisions. Think how a doctored photo could lead media to mistakenly report false information, or how incorrect data could lead a bank or its customers to lose significant money. RKVST Instaproof offers a simple, user-friendly drag and drop process to instantly verify the authenticity of any file, eliminating the time-wasting, expensive and error-prone processes employed today. It quickly and simply gives organisations the information they need to decide what data to trust and the confidence they require to make critical decisions based on that data."





Building on the principles of transparency and integrity coming from the distributed ledger space there are now several open standards efforts seeking to address the issue of trustworthy data including: the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) and the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) Supply Chain Integrity, Transparency and Trust (SCITT) Working Group. RKVST supports the development of these standards that will make it simple to add provenance, authenticity and transparency to any data and recently showcased a practical implementation of the current draft SCITT architecture through the RKVST blockchain-powered provenance-as-a-service API at the IETF116 hackathon.





About RKVST

RKVST enables organisations to prove and verify the provenance and authenticity of any data they use in their business operations. Whether that’s tracking nuclear material, underpinning climate transparency or eliminating supply chain disputes, RKVST provenance-as-a-service removes the frustration, time wasting and uncertainty of manual data verification. Underpinned by blockchain technology, RKVST seamlessly integrates with existing software and secure data storage systems via an open API, creating a record of proof of origin, provenance and authenticity for any data. It’s also then easy to share that provenance with partners, suppliers and customers, providing the transparency, integrity and trust that every business needs for its critical decision-making. To learn more, visit RKVST.com.







