London, UK - May 11, 2023 - Netatmo has been providing smart heating solutions for the home. Its expertise in this area is now being improved with the introduction of the Netatmo Smart AC Controller. This latest product is easy to install and use, and it allows users to control an air conditioner or air-to-air heat pump at any time. In this way, users can take steps to reduce their energy use and boost comfort within the home.



Same air conditioner, just smarter



With its unique pairing device, the Netatmo Smart AC Controller is compatible with all air conditioners and air-to-air heat pumps that use an infrared remote control with a screen that displays its settings.



The omnidirectional infrared technology means users can place their Smart AC Controller anywhere in the room and connect it to their device in just a few minutes without the need for any construction work or modifications to existing installations.



You can check compatibility on check.netatmo.com



Change the temperature at any time, even remotely.



With the Smart Controller, it’s possible to create a cooling or heating schedule tailored to the user’s routine in just a few minutes. The user can then adjust the temperature and settings from their smartphone using the Home + Control app. If a family member comes home earlier than expected, the user can turn on the AC or heating remotely before they arrive.



The Smart Controller is also compatible with various voice assistants and smart ecosystems, such as Google Home, Alexa and Apple Home. This means users can also use their voice to control the device and settings for even greater comfort.



Cool or heat your home when needed.



Do you want to the temperature of your home to work around your schedule? By answering just five questions, the Smart Controller can create a personalised daily schedule tailored to the family’s routine. Programming your air conditioner or heat pump according to the time of day and your presence at home means you can reduce your electricity bill without sacrificing your comfort.



To manage energy consumption even more precisely, the Netatmo Smart Controller also has a built-in geolocation function called “Eco-Assist”. This shuts off devices when the users leave the house and switches them back on when they return.



Indoor comfort analysis



Using temperature and humidity sensors, the Smart AC Controller tracks and analyses changes in the indoor environment. This information is available in real-time and can be viewed whenever, helping users take the right steps to improve their comfort.



Prices and availability



The Netatmo Smart AC Controller is available from today for £99.99 on https://www.netatmo.com/en-gb/, on Amazon and at Apple, B&Q, Screwfix, Plumbnation and Currys.



About Netatmo



Netatmo is a leading smart home company that creates simple and smart products for a safer, more comfortable home. Since its launch in 2011, Netatmo has been committed to designing products that are:



- 100% inclusive: no subscription fees or extra costs

- 100% secure: data protection and privacy guaranteed

- 100% upgradeable: free upgrades and features added regularly



To date, Netatmo has launched 15 smart home devices and accessories. Helpful and easy to use, these products make everyone’s daily life easier while improving well-being at home.

In addition to its consumer product lines, the company collaborates with key leaders of the building industry through its “with Netatmo” program to develop smart solutions that integrate into the home’s infrastructure.



In 2018, Netatmo joined the Legrand Group, a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures.



Netatmo, same home, just smarter.







