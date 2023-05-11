Alpha FMC



New York, 11 May 2023: Alpha FMC, leading global consultancy to the asset management, wealth management and insurance industries, has today announced it is launching a dedicated US Insurance Consulting offering, and has hired Britton Van Dalen as Executive Director to lead the firm’s US Insurance Consulting business.



Britton is tasked with building Alpha’s Insurance Consulting presence in the US, with the aim of replicating the success of its Insurance Consulting teams in the UK and France. As the first hire to Alpha’s US Insurance Consulting business, Britton will focus on establishing a foothold in North America, building a team of insurance industry specialists and expanding Alpha’s insurance service capabilities. Alpha aims to provide consulting services to a broad spectrum of clients in the US insurance market, across property & casualty, life & annuity, health and brokerage firms.



Britton is a highly experienced insurance consulting professional, having worked in the industry for over 25 years, both for insurance companies and consultancies operating in the insurance market. Britton has spent the last 17 years in Deloitte’s insurance practice.



Commenting on his new role at Alpha, Britton Van Dalen said: “Setting up Alpha’s Insurance Consulting business in the US and helping to establish the firm as the ‘go to’ consultancy in this industry is a hugely exciting opportunity. We have very ambitious plans to grow in the region and we look forward to mirroring what our colleagues have achieved in the UK and French markets, helping insurance clients with their complex transformation, technology, and change requirements.”



Stuart McNulty, Global Head of Insurance Consulting at Alpha FMC commented: “We are

enormously excited to launch Alpha’s Insurance Consulting business in the US and thrilled to welcome Britton on board. He has a fantastic reputation in the market and is just the right person to spearhead our US venture. Insurers all over the world are facing similar challenges of increasing regulation, digitalization and a tough economic backdrop and as such, we are launching in the US at just the right time. Britton will be instrumental in our strategy to position Alpha as the leading partner to help insurers with these complex requirements.”



Ends













Editors’ notes



About Alpha FMC

Headquartered in the UK and quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange, Alpha is a leading global provider of specialist consultancy services to the asset management, wealth management and insurance industries. Alpha works with all of the world's top 20 and 80% of the world's top 50 asset managers by AUM, along with a wide range of other buy-side firms. It has the largest dedicated team in the industry, with over 900 consultants globally, operating from 16 client-facing offices spanning the UK, North America, Europe and APAC.



www.alphafmc.com



Media enquiries

Lucy Clark

Lucy.clark@alphafmc.com

press@alphafmc.com