Flävar Blueberry & Lemon, (pronounced Fluh-vahhhhhh) has just landed in the UK from Sweden. And its not just epic disco and flat pack furniture the Swedes excel at - wait until you try this delectable sweet treat: it tastes just like a freshly baked Blueberry Muffin in a glass! Sweden is currently the bookies favourite to win this year, what better excuse than to indulge in the best thing to come out of Sweden since ABBA.





Flävar Blueberry & Lemon (25% abv) is the newest addition to the range, which has been shaking up the shot market all over the country in pubs and bars, a shot to be savoured and enjoyed, inspired by popular Swedish desserts and sweet treats. The combination of citrus and sweet is a delectable combination which works equally well as a post-dinner drink too.



Eurovision is the BEST excuse to throw a party with friends: drink to toast your favourite performers, enjoy the bants of Graham Norton, and sing your heart out. Don those sequins, grab your dancing queens, and get that jumpsuit down from the loft….all you need now is the perfect shots for your drinking games to accompany a night of fun. Read on for how to make sure there are a lorra lorra laughs at your Eurosoiree with delicious and indulgent shots from a brand new Swedish vodka schnapps, mixed up by one of Manchester’s most experienced and talented mixologists.





Made with some of the freshest water in the world, expertly crafted on the shores of beautiful Lake Boren in Southern Sweden, this is a seriously smooth and stylish liquid encased in vivid designs and with a bottleneck proudly emblazoned with the Swedish flag. The secret to the great taste is award-winning vodka mixed with deliciously indulgent flavours: this is a clear, crisp mouth-watering schnapps - made for good times, for those with good taste, and lovers of delicious desserts too.





And just because we love a trend: Flävar is 25% ABV, and has been crafted to cater to those that are interested in having the choice of a more moderate drink on a night out or at a house party, we love that there are more and more products out there being produced that means you can savour the flavour and not go too full on with the alcohol content.



Flävar Strawberry & Lime, Salted Caramel, Raspberry & Liquorice and soon to be released Lemon Pie is also available - and they mix amazingly in cocktails too.





Flävar has worked with tip top Mancunian Mixologist Cameron Fielding aka The Mindful Mixologist, a cocktail connoisseur that’s worked with amazing bars such as Sushi Samba on some epic cocktail shots.*





Founder Rolf Munding says,

“Anyone brought up in Scandinavia and Germany will know Schnapps as it was a huge part of our drinking culture. I have very fond memories of the Schnapps drinking songs we used to sing back in the early 70s! The unique flavour of Schnapps makes me think of some great times, as I am sure it does for many other people too, and Flävar is inspired by this retro drinking experience mixed with the UK's thirst for dessert-style flavours.”

Originality, individuality and a little bit of indulgence is at the heart of every bottle: this is a schnapps to show off. So long Granny’s Cocktail Cabinet, it’s time for Schnapps to shine! Skål! (Swedish for cheers)



***Consumers can buy directly from https://flavarspirit.com. RRP £19.99 for 70cl, 25% ABV***



NOTES TO EDITORS

Get involved in the Schnappschat and follow for exciting news on new Flävars coming in 2023: https://www.instagram.com/flavarspirit/

About Flävar

Founded by industry stalwart Rolf Munding, Owner of the workshop in Borensberg Sweden that launched award-winning Swedish vodka and Gin: Truth and JÜST. Rolf has over 20 years of owning and running successful hospitality venues, including Market Taverns pub group in London.

ABOUT THE FLAVOURS



Flävar Strawberry & Lime (25% abv) Did you know that Sweden has some of the most succulent strawberries in the world? Candy-sweet and full of flavour, mixing the berries with zesty lime takes this liquid to a whole new level of Flävar.



Flävar Salted Caramel (25% abv)

The beloved classic: the smooth, moreish, sweet and salty sensation that shouldn’t work, but it really does! Perfect for Winter gatherings, this mouth-watering favourite is a treat, and the ultimate cocktail ingredient in Christmas Martinis**. It even tastes delicious poured into a hot chocolate - yum!





Flävar Raspberry & Liquorice (25% abv)

Liquorice is Sweden’s favourite warming treat. Mixed with sweet, juicy raspberry and you’ve got yourself a taste explosion.





*SHOT RECIPES

Youtube Embed link for Cameron’s easy ‘how-to’ Shots video:





