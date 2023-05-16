Mannheim Business School has launched a new six-month part-time programme designed to help more women fulfil their career aspirations by reaching leadership positions.



The Female Leadership Accelerator also aims to support women re-entering the workforce after a phase of care work, or wanting to gain a foothold in the German labour market.



Individual programme elements are tailored to the needs of participants. Four two-day modules provide valuable insight on leadership strategies, digital and sustainable transformation, value-based management, financial strategy, and customer orientation.



“The structure of the classroom modules on four Fridays and Saturdays over a period of six months means there are only four working days for the course, which is convenient for managers with busy schedules, and even mothers with small children are not faced with insurmountable childcare challenges,” says Professor Dr. Jens Wüstemann, President of Mannheim Business School.



Course content is deepened in online transfer sessions two weeks after each module. Participants also take part in workshops, forming the basis for their personal development journey, and receive targeted individual leadership and career coaching.



Developing personal networks is also a key focus of the course. During the two-day classroom modules, participants share accommodation in the same hotel, promoting feelings of togetherness that can facilitate network-building.



Mannheim Business School is the organisational umbrella for management education at the University of Mannheim and one of the leading institutions of its kind in Europe.



