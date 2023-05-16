Spotting common menopausal symptoms



The menopause can have a considerable impact on a woman’s physical and mental wellbeing, and also her working life. But what are the most common symptoms and when are these likely to occur?



In the Spring 2023 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Dr Diana Mansour, consultant doctor, discusses different menopausal symptoms and how they may affect women’s lives and relationships. These symptoms include hot flushes and night sweats, vaginal dryness, aches and pains, mood swings and sleep problems.



“In most women, menopausal symptoms last for around seven years but sometimes these can last for much longer,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “Hot flushes and night sweats are often viewed as an inevitable part of the menopause, but other symptoms can be equally or more troublesome at this time of life. Joint pain is particularly common in women of this age group but may not be attributed to the menopause. Brain fog – forgetting words or poor concentration – can last for up to ten years in some people.”



Other articles in the Spring 2023 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include Non-hormonal prescribed treatments, Cholesterol at the menopause, and Community pharmacy services, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is unbiased and independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts, including menopause consultants, GPs, specialist menopause nurses, pharmacists, dietitians and complementary practitioners. We also include news, book reviews and our ‘Ask the experts’ page. Each issue of The Menopause Exchange’s free quarterly newsletter is emailed to over 13,000 people, including women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary therapists, workplace managers and journalists.



Menopause webinars: Your readers may be interested in organising a webinar for their family and friends or workplace. For over 24 years, Norma Goldman has been presenting menopause talks and workshops. Her in-depth knowledge has helped thousands of women enjoy a more comfortable menopause. She’s now hosting her own regular webinars via Zoom. Norma’s ‘Understanding the menopause’ webinar is suitable for women at or approaching the menopause, women who have had a premature menopause (before age 40) or a hysterectomy, or anyone with an interest in women’s midlife health. Post-menopausal women can attend presentations too. If women join the webinar, they’ll be able to ask questions, receive a factsheet and hear about other women’s experiences. To attend a webinar, arrange one for a group of friends or to find out more information, women should e-mail norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or call 020 8420 7245.



To join The Menopause Exchange, anyone can sign up for free on our website, http://www.menopause-exchange.co.uk.



