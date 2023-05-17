The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) has welcomed the new consultation on Retained EU employment law reforms which includes the simplification of annual leave and holiday pay calculations that the trade association has been long calling for.







However, APSCo has warned that the different requirements of highly skilled self-employed contractors and gig workers also needs to be accounted for.







Tania Bowers, Global Public Policy Director at APSCo comments:







“We are pleased to see the proposals around merging the current annual leave entitlements and introducing rolled-up holiday pay as part of the consultation. This is a solution that we have long called for in relation to Umbrella employment. However, it is disappointing that the Agency Worker Regulations will remain unchanged under the proposals.







“These regulations add an unnecessary level of administrative burden to highly skilled self-employed contractors who do not require the same protections as gig workers. APSCo stands by its views that there needs to be accommodations written into law that clearly define the unique needs of the individual groups that make up the flexible labour market. We will be highlighting why this is necessary in our response to the consultation and are happy to work with the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) to help further steer the proposals in the right direction.”















