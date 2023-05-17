London, UK, May 17. Unistellar, the pioneer and market leader in smart telescopes, is reinventing the experience of observing our own star with the launch of its Smart Solar Filter. This solar filter embodies a true convergence of innovations based on Unistellar’s imaging and connected experience, making it possible to finally uncover some of the most intriguing mysteries about the sun—easily and safely—in the space of two minutes.



The sun, which is currently at its most active, provides excellent opportunities for observation with spectacular eclipses expected this year and in 2024. Thanks to automated image processing in Unistellar’s smart telescopes, it will finally be possible for space enthusiasts to easily observe sunspots -- the darker, moving regions of our star that can contract or expand by tens of thousands of kilometers -- in real time.



The Unistellar application makes sun observation easy, allowing users to access a dedicated solar mode to automatically point their smart telescope in the direction of our brightest star and track its motion. And they can do all this in complete safety. Thanks to the Smart Solar Filter, designed to transmit only 1/100,000th of the sun’s light, people can enjoy the sun with their family using an eyepiece, a tablet, or a smartphone, without endangering their eyes.



“The success of Unistellar’s smart telescopes, which allow space lovers to explore galaxies and nebulae even if they are in the middle of the city, inspired us to reinvent the experience of examining the sun,” explains Laurent Marfisi, CEO, and co-founder of Unistellar. “Our star is at its most active, now is the time to explore its secrets.”



Users of Unistellar smart telescopes will be able to fully enjoy rare and spectacular solar events, including eclipses without any risk to their eyesight. In the United States, observers will be able to see the “ring of fire” of an annular eclipse in October 2023, followed by a total solar eclipse and its “diamond ring” in April 2024.



The Smart Solar Filter for the Unistellar smart telescope is now available for pre-order via the Unistellar website and resellers for £219 for guaranteed delivery in September.



About Unistellar



Unistellar is the creator of the world’s most powerful and easiest-to-operate smart telescopes. The company’s proprietary and patented advancements in optics and imaging, as well as its line of connected products, popularizes immersion in the wonders of space, even with light pollution in the middle of a city.



The market leader in smart telescopes, Unistellar offers a one-of-a-kind space observation and discovery experience in the United States, Europe, Japan, and many other countries. The company received two CES Awards, in 2018 and in 2022.



Through partnerships with leading scientific institutions like NASA and the SETI Institute, Unistellar has built the world’s largest citizen astronomy community. The Unistellar network’s decisive contribution to the DART planetary defense mission has already been recognized by the leading journal Nature.



For more information about Unistellar, visit www.unistellar.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.





