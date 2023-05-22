The agenda for the 15th annual Business Analysis Conference Europe, 18 – 20 September 2023, London has been announced. The event is organised by IRM UK and the Conference Advisory Board which includes representatives from Assist Knowledge Development Ltd, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, and the UK Chapter of the International Institute of Business Analysis® (IIBA®).



With 6 tracks, over 70 sessions, and 85 speakers—including experts from AVEVA Group PLC, Aldermore Bank, AstraZeneca, BBC, Bank of England, Close Brothers, Department Work and Pensions Digital, Ericsson, John Lewis, Just Eat Takeaway, McDonald's UK & Ireland, National Grid ESO, New Zealand Defence Force, Principality Building Society, Raiffeisen Bank International, Roche (and more!)—attendees will be able to build their own agenda and choose sessions that are most relevant to them.



From BAs who are at the beginning of their career to BAs who already have tons of experience under their belt, there will be something for everyone at the conference. Furthermore, there will be plenty of networking opportunities where delegates will have the opportunity to meet and discuss the hot topics of the day with the 450+ attendees.



There will also be the opportunity for Professional Growth and delegates can choose from a comprehensive range of half-day workshops delivered by world-class instructors. There will also be 2 full-day workshop that leads to a BCS certification; the BCS Professional Certificate in Stakeholder Engagement and BCS Foundation Certificate in Business Analysis.



To find out more, register as a delegate and view the full agenda visit: www://event.irmuk.co.uk/BusinessAnalysisConferenceEurope2023



Contact:

Anna Slater

Sales and Marketing Manager

IRM UK

anna@irmuk.co.uk