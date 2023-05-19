Due to ongoing research and active clinical trials for Alzheimer’s, our knowledge and understanding of the disease are constantly progressing.

International Clinical Trials Day

Celebrating advancements in Alzheimer's

20th May 2023



“Taking part in clinical research gives us hope - the breakthrough may be just around the corner - and we are at the front of the queue,” clinical trials volunteer.





It's an exciting time for Alzheimer's research and there have been leaps and bounds made in the development of new-generation treatments over the last few years. We are closer than ever before to finding new effective treatments to diagnose the disease, treat symptoms, stop progression and eventually provide a cure.



Success has been reported recently with new generation medications Lecanemab and Donanemab, both of which have been demonstrated, in phase 3 international clinical trials, to slow progression of Alzheimer’s disease and its symptoms.



Clinical trials advance medical knowledge –regarding the safety and efficacy of new treatments, drugs, devices and interventions. This information enables researchers to better understand how diseases develop, progress and respond to treatment.



Clinical trials give people access to the latest cutting-edge treatments not available on the market. This can be particularly valuable for those who have exhausted treatment options or for those where treatment is not available, such as Alzheimer’s.





The Benefits of Clinical Trials:

• Accurate diagnosis with the most advanced diagnostic tools or biomarkers

• The chance for disease modification to SLOW/STOP progression

• Opportunity to get early access to new generation drugs that will not be available for 4-5 years, whilst the disease continues to progress

• Proactively taking control of your health & future

• The chance to avoid lengthy NHS waiting lists and access specialist private healthcare

• Regular health monitoring received with continuity of care by an expert medical team

• Outstanding medical care is provided at no cost, including comprehensive health screens, MRI scans and PET scans

• Free to participate with expenses reimbursed

• Contributing to vital research, helping to develop medications for future generations



Vicky Eyre, UK Director of Clinical Trials at Re:Cognition Health comments, “Our work in Alzheimer’s is really important; we are delighted to have conducted the recent successful studies with the Lecanemab and Donanemab, and many more new medications. Participating in a clinical trial enables volunteers to take an active role in vital research as well as their own future and they may even be part of the biggest pharmaceutical advances of our time.”



There are many ongoing clinical trials and Re:Cognition Health is actively enrolling participants for Mild Cognitive Impairment and Alzheimer’s aged 55 and over. There are also new trial opportunities in the pipeline for healthy volunteers who may be worried or have a known increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s. Studies are also available for individuals with Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple sclerosis, migraine and Long Covid.



Of course, with any disease, an early diagnosis is essential to access to new-generation medications. It’s important to be aware of the early symptoms and consult with a medical expert at the earliest opportunity.



For further information about clinical trials visit www.recognitionhealth.com



