National Doughnut Week is nearly upon us and bakers across the country have been busy preparing the most delicious Doughnuts to raise funds for The Children’s Trust, the UK’s leading charity for children with brain injury. From traditional jam doughnuts to brand new creations there’s a doughnut out there for everyone.



To get involved in the fun, simply purchase a delicious doughnut from a participating baker. Find your nearest baker here and see our quick round up below of some of delicious doughnuts you can pick up during the week!





Bakers and businesses taking part around the country include:



Warings Bakery (stores throughout Berkshire and Hampshire)

This year’s National Doughnut Week theme is ‘Under the Sea’ theme. Warings will be decorating their branches to match the theme which will help highlight the week:

‘MER-MAZING’ RING DOUGHNUT

A ring doughnut topped with blue vanilla fudge icing, a bulb of raspberry imitation cream in the center, finished with sprinkles and a ‘under the sea’ themed paper pic.



‘PEARL OYSTER’ DOUGHNUT

A ball doughnut, sliced and filled with Tiptree Raspberry Jam and Custard, topped with lilac vanilla fudge icing and finished with sprinkles and a chocoball pearl.



‘CHOCOLATE PRALINE SEASHELL’ DOUGHNUT

A ring doughnut topped chocolate fudge icing, a bulb of chocolate imitation cream spritzed with a gold glitter and finished with a hazelnut chocolate seashell.





There will also be the usual range of doughnuts and up to four novelty Doughnuts.



As well as raising money for a really good cause there will be competitions including ‘Guess how many doughnuts we will sell’ and ‘Eat a jam doughnut without licking your lips’ to help boost the fundraising.



Dunn’s Bakery Crouch End and Muswell Hill, London will be producing a very special range of National Doughnut Week doughnuts including Tiptree Strawberry Jam, Sprinkle, Chocolate Fudge, Custard and Caramel, Lotus Biscoff and Lemon Meringue.







Birds Bakery (stores throughout the Midlands)

For this year’s National Doughnut Week it will be selling a doughnut a very special Salted Caramel with Ginger crush topping.



Ashers Bakery in Nairn Scotland

Will be carrying out a promotion for the week on doughnuts 4 for the price of 3 across the range.

Limited editions for the week are: Cream doring; Raspberry and white chocolate doughnut and Chocolate, coconut, and cream doughnut; Sugar Doring; Berliner and Fudge Yum Yum.



Planet Doughnut with nationwide delivery

Will be showcasing its range of 16 premium doughnuts including Cookie Street, Last Rolo and Weekend Millionaire.



Flour and Bean

We will be including the following doughnuts on offer for 6 for price of 4:Lemon & Custard filled; Toffee Apple Crumble; Biscoff & Caramel; Caramel & Custard filled; Raspberry Sprinkle ring and Jam Doughnuts



Simply Delicious Doughnuts Kent

Doughnuts featured for National Doughnut Week 2023 will be special ring and filled ranges.





