A Straightforward Guide to

Healthcare Law for Patients, Carers and Practitioners



This very timely book, A Straightforward Guide to Healthcare Law for Patients, Carers and Practitioners, written against the backdrop of turbulence in the NHS, and perceived risks to patient safety, is comprehensive and easy to read, accessible to all and discusses patient rights in relation to their healthcare needs and the law that governs the delivery of healthcare and regulates healthcare practitioners. This book will be ideal for those wishing to know more about healthcare law, whether a patient, someone caring for a patient, or healthcare practitioners.



The following areas are covered in detail:

• Adult and child patients

• The role of relatives and carers

• Consent

• Confidentiality

• Accessing health records

• Decision making

• If something goes wrong



The authors:

Marc Cornock is a senior lecturer in healthcare law at The

Open University. He regularly writes and lectures on various

aspects of healthcare law.

Lindsay Giddings is a lecturer in social work at The Open

University, with a background in social work practice with

children and families.





Published 22nd May 2023, ISBN: 978-1- 80236-149-0 Price: £11.99 info@straightforwardbooks.co.uk