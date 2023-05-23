WORLD-FIRST ACADEMIC PROGRAMME TO LAUNCH THE BUSINESS INNOVATORS OF THE FUTURE



‘Future Leaders Lab’ brings together students aged 15-17 years from across the globe for a transformative leadership experience



Expert-led programme designed to launch the next big-name entrepreneurs





WESTBOURNE SCHOOL (www.westbourneschool.com) has today announced a cutting-edge business and entrepreneurship programme for young people in the UK and across the world, aimed at creating the world’s next generation of business innovators.



The dynamic ‘Future Leaders Lab’ is a world-first programme presented by award-winning Westbourne School, one of the leading academic schools in the UK - in partnership with serial entrepreneur Adrian Johnson, Professor at World No1 Business School, INSEAD.



With a focus on creating the elite business leaders of the future, Future Leaders Lab offers a unique opportunity for curious, motivated students, aged 15-17, to build first-class business acumen, alongside gaining access to some of the world’s most successful industry experts and a network of global contacts.



The highly competitive 1-week summer programme will run in Westbourne campuses in the UK and Singapore, and is open to the brightest young minds from across the globe. Applicants are encouraged to “join a cohort of international explorers and adventurers in a transformative experience towards acquiring knowledge, insights, and the mindset to steer your way through the complexities the future will hold.”



Professor Adrian Johnson, Adjunct Professor and Programme Director at INSEAD, currently teaches MBA and Executive MBA courses at INSEAD in Fontainebleau and Singapore, and has been a teacher, judge and mentor for Startup and Sci-Tech Commercialisation Bootcamps.



Professor Johnson said today:

“This is a very exciting moment for aspiring business changemakers. We’re looking for young talent with multicultural skills and the initiative to work, to solve problems and to help us grow our business all over the world. Young professionals who go through such a prestigious Summer School are prepared and confident in a way that really stands out.”



The immersive programme features real-world MBA case studies, team projects, business masterclasses, company visits, and reality show-style start-up simulations. Nurturing entrepreneurship, strategy, leadership, negotiation and decision making, students will also study the impact of AI on the future of enterprise, as well as visiting FTSE100/NASDAQ listed companies to witness first-hand the impact of new technologies on the business landscape.



Successful applicants have an unprecedented opportunity to build an international network of contacts from all 6 continents, growing the skills and confidence to stand out in top university applications, and hit the ground running in their future careers, on the global stage.



Mr Gavin Clark, Principal at Westbourne College Singapore, said:

“Offering exposure to leading business experts of this calibre, including FTSE100 and NASDAQ listed companies, coupled with one-to-one guidance on building the business skills that will undoubtedly kick-start their future careers, is unprecedented for this age group. We’re so proud to be launching such an ambitious and innovative programme, and we look forward to working with the very best students from the UK, Singapore,and around the world.”



The inaugural Future Leaders Lab takes place in Singapore (19th - 23rd June 2023) and the UK (17th - 21st July 2023). Interested students can apply via the website at https://westbourneschool.com/future-leaders-lab/







About Westbourne International www.westbourne.international



Westbourne International is the world’s first truly global network of academically elite IB Diploma schools, with a mission to prepare leaders of the future for the careers of the future within the fields of business, entrepreneurship and STEM.



Westbourne’s rapidly expanding network of global IB Diploma colleges aims to rank in the top 3 colleges in each of its markets within three years of operations, establishing a worldwide reputation for a groundbreaking STEM and innovation-led, IB-only, co-ed, future-focused model.



***1st in the UK, 1st in Australia, top 1% worldwide***



Built on foundations of 127 years of academic excellence, WESTBOURNE SCHOOL UK (www.westbourneschool.com) has been called “one of the most consistently high-achieving independent schools in Britain” (Sunday Times), leading the UK leagues tables for over 5 years in a row, and named IB School of the Year 2019 (Sunday Times).



Earlier this year, Westbourne College Sydney shot straight to 1st in Australia for the highest proportion of 44+ IBDP Point grades, and no less is expected for the newly-launched Westbourne College Singapore.



Westbourne has a century-long history of facilitating student access to the world’s leading universities, including Oxbridge, Imperial and the Australian Go8, with graduates consistently ranking within the top 1% worldwide.



Business & STEM excellence

Treated like young professionals from day one, students at Westbourne IB Diploma colleges benefit from:



- Joint classes with classmates in the UK, Australia and Singapore.

- Future Leaders Lab - an exclusive business immersion programme led by MBA professors from world No1 business school, INSEAD.

- Oxbridge, Russell Group and Go8 admissions expertise and open days.

- A global alumni network, with access to a leading global academic team.