This week saw the largest list of Graduates ever from any single garden design college compete at the world-famous RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2023. London College of Garden Design (LCGD) Graduates and Students have competed in every garden category and enjoyed great success with some winning the top accolade of a Gold medal.



LCGD Director Andrew Wilson, who himself is exhibiting again at Chelsea this year, said “It’s a testament to the hard work of our tutors as well as our Graduates in being accepted to exhibit here. The show ground has also been full of our students helping on gardens and enjoying the experience of what exhibiting means.”

The garden results for LCGD Graduates and their contractors are as follows.



Natural Affinity Garden for Aspens - @thegardentaylor with The Outdoor Room Silver Gilt



Royal Entomological Society – @tommasseyuk with Landscape Associates Silver Gilt



School Food Matters - @harryholdingstudio with Landscape Associates Silver Gilt



Choose Love Garden - @plantyjane with Stone Inspired Silver Gilt



Sadler’s Wells East Garden - @alexaryanmills with Big Fish Landscapes Silver



Talitha Arts Garden - @careygardenstudio Gold



Folio Society’s Reading Room Garden - @katherinehollanduk with Phil Sutton Landscapes Silver Gilt



Hampden Stargardt Garden - @joanne_edmonds2000 and Camilla Windsor-Clive with Sebastian Brand Silver Gilt





About the London College of Garden Design



Based in the Orangery conference facilities at Kew Gardens, the UK’s leading garden design school combines the experience of two of the UK’s leading garden professionals Andrew Wilson and Andrew Fisher Tomlin. At The London College of Garden Design, we aim to provide world-class, inspirational garden design training. Our Garden Design Diploma, the Planting Design Diploma and other garden design courses have been created to enable students to learn from the very best in the profession. LCGD Melbourne is our partner college in Australia based in the Melbourne Gardens of the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria.



