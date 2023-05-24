The data instance in the greater Frankfurt area of Germany will support European businesses using Brivo’s cloud-based access control solutions to secure premises, centralize security operations and drive efficiencies



EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, May 24, 2023 – Brivo, a leading provider of cloud-based access control and smart building technologies, today announces it has implemented infrastructure hosted in Germany to support European customers.



Based in the greater Frankfurt area of Germany, the EU instance will support European businesses using its cloud-based access control platform, Brivo Access. The data centre enables Brivo to speed up its European expansion by meeting data residency and privacy requirements of customers in the region.



“It’s imperative to continue to expand our footprint in Europe with the EU instance in Germany,” said Steve Van Till, founder and CEO of Brivo. “Data residency and privacy requirements are top priorities at Brivo to ensure our customers can have peace of mind and ability to focus on getting the most value from cloud-based access control. I’m pleased to bring these assurances to the European market.”



“Brivo’s expansion in Europe over the past year has been significant as more businesses look to move from on-premise software to cloud-based access control systems,” said Ingo Meijer, Brivo’s vice president of EMEA. “The offer of data residency services in Europe will further fuel this expansion. We want to make the process of shifting regional security portfolios into the cloud as simple as possible and a data centre in the region is going to do this.”



Brivo created the cloud-based access control and smart spaces technology category more than 20 years ago and remains a global leading provider serving commercial real estate, multifamily residential and large distributed enterprises. Brivo has previously reported that cloud-based security environments collect and use data to improve overall efficiency, operations and business strategy. The company's new 2023 Top Security Trends Report provides further insight into security professionals' top priorities and concerns for the year ahead. Read Brivo’s 2023 Top Security Trends Report here.





About Brivo

Brivo, Inc., created the cloud-based access control and smart spaces technology category over 20 years ago and remains a global leader serving commercial real estate, multifamily residential, and large distributed enterprises. The company’s comprehensive product ecosystem and open API provide businesses with powerful digital tools to increase security automation, elevate employee and tenant experience, and improve the safety of all people and assets in the built environment. Brivo’s building access platform is now the digital foundation for the largest collection of customer facilities in the world, protecting over 450 million square feet across 60+ countries. Learn more at www.Brivo.com.