May 2023, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has appointed Stuart Miller as Director of Business Development for Excel in the UK.



Stuart joins Mayflex from Comms Centre part of the Alcadon, Networks Centre Group, where he was the Sales Director and prior to that he headed up their Group Pre-Sales team. Before joining them, he had an extensive background in infrastructure, security and the smart building sector working with Redstone Converged Solutions, Datacom Cabling Ltd and R&M.



Ross McLetchie, Sales Director at Mayflex commented, “We are delighted to welcome Stuart, he has a wealth of knowledge and relevant experience and a proven track record of driving and growing business and with his positive attitude we know that he’s the right fit to join the Mayflex team.”



Ross continued “Stuart will be primarily concentrating on our award winning and highly successful Excel Networking Solutions brand, with a focus on end users and consultants across the UK and helping to get Excel and complementary products specified, as well as heading up the business development team.”



Stuart commented, “I’m excited to join Mayflex having competed against Excel for so many years, I’m fully aware of the strengths and benefits of the range and I’m looking forward to being on the other side with the backing of Mayflex and Sonepar behind me. I can’t wait to get started and get out meeting customers.”



Ross concluded “In the first few weeks Stuart will undergo a comprehensive induction to bring him up to speed on everything that is Mayflex and Excel. For anyone needing to contact Stuart, he will be available at stuart.miller@excel-networking.com or mobile 07769 405 096.





For further details on the Excel range please visit the Excel website.