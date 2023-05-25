London, May 25th 2023 - TBD Media Group is excited to announce the launch of its latest campaign, Innovation and Disruption Leaders. This will highlight the exceptional individuals and companies that are transforming the business landscape through innovative ideas and disruptive practices.



The campaign aims to showcase the brilliant business minds that are shifting the world, providing a platform for thought leaders to share their stories and insights, and inspire others to pursue their own entrepreneurial goals.



"We are thrilled to launch the Innovation and Disruption Leaders campaign and shine a light on the innovative and forward-thinking leaders who are disrupting industries and creating new opportunities," said Paolo Zanini, CEO of TBD Media Group. "These leaders are driving change, challenging the status quo, and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs. We are excited to share their stories with the world."



The campaign will feature interviews, articles, and video content with leaders across a range of industries, from tech and finance to healthcare and education. Each piece of content will provide a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing businesses today, as well as offer insights into how these leaders are driving innovation and disruption in their respective fields.



"We believe that the key to success in today's business environment is innovation and disruption," said Zanini. "The leaders we are featuring in this campaign are true pioneers who are pushing boundaries and creating new paths forward. We hope their stories will inspire others to take risks, embrace change, and pursue their own entrepreneurial visions."



The Innovation and Disruption Leaders campaign will be promoted through TBD Media Group's website, social media channels, and email newsletter, reaching a global audience of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and investors.





Companies mentioned in this campaign:

Entain: The global leader in sports betting, gaming and interactive entertainment.

JSEZA: Facilitating the development of Jamaica.

Esko: Global provider of integrated software & hardware solutions for the labels & packaging market.

Pet Products Trading Company (PPTCO): Pioneering the pet industry in the MENA region

KCG: Sustainable and innovative construction solutions

Snap Inc: Connecting the real world through technology

KCi Group: A great company to be part of, and work with.





For more information on the Innovation and Disruption Leaders campaign, click here: https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/innovation-disruption



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps businesses, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/





Media Contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com