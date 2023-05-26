LONDON (26 May 2023) — National Geographic Traveller (UK) has launched a new series of its online travel writing and travel photography sessions, building on the popularity of the inspirational and vocational panel format first launched in 2018.



Aimed at curious travel writers and avid photographers, the expert-led evening sessions offer amateurs and professionals alike the opportunity to refine their craft and glean valuable industry insights.



The six, hour-long sessions will run 26-28 September 2023 and are moderated by experts and contributors to National Geographic Traveller (UK) and Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK).



Sabera Sattar, head of events, said: “The last edition of The Masterclasses attracted hundreds of attendees. The positive feedback we received has confirmed our belief that these courses, with presentations by award-winning and industry-leading travel content creators, are vital tools for getting a foothold in the British travel media industry. We’re delighted to launch six new sessions for this autumn, featuring some new voices.”



Featuring presentations and practical tips from established travel writers and photographers, the series offers participants an inside scoop on the world of professional travel writing and travel photography. Sessions include ‘Pitching & getting published’ and ‘How to go professional’.



Previous attendees to The Masterclasses have said: “A great series of events, with lovely panellists and great to meet more people with similar interests”; “the tips and tricks of the trade shared by the field experts were excellent”; and “this gave me so many new ways to approach getting started in creating a successful career”.



On sale now, tickets cost £20 per session or £90 for all six, including all booking fees, and can be purchased through Eventbrite.



Included in the ticket price is a recording of the event, sent directly to attendees’ inboxes and available for up to one year after the event.



For more information, and for the booking link, visit ngtr.uk/masterclasses0923



Travel writing sessions

The three one-hour classes will cover taking your travel writing to the next level, including how to pitch to publications, how to use new technologies and trends and how to structure your final piece. Expert National Geographic Traveller (UK) contributors will lead each masterclass. Classes take place 18.00-19.00.



· Pitching & getting published

· How to be a savvy travel writer in 2023

· How to structure your storytelling



Travel photography sessions

Aimed at beginner- and intermediate-level travel photographers, the three one-hour classes will feature National Geographic Traveller (UK) contributors providing expert advice and guidance on the topics of wildlife travel photography, picking the right tools for the job and the routes to publication. Classes take place 19.15-20.15.



· The art of wildlife photography in travel

· Picking the perfect kit for your assignment

· How to go professional



Notes



The Masterclasses by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is a creation of APL Media Limited under licence from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. Launched in 2018, the first sessions took place at the University of Westminster on 1July, with the second iteration taking place in the same location in February 2020. In 2021, the format was successfully converted to online, with evening sessions spanning three days.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) and Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) are published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is an award-winning quarterly series of special issues of National Geographic Traveller (UK) magazine brought to you by APL Media Limited. It launched in spring 2018. nationalgeographic.com/travel



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in more than 170 countries, with several print and digital products and more than half a billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world. nationalgeographic.com



APL Media is an award-winning content marketing agency, founded in 1997. It’s been changing the narrative and the way clients communicate with their audiences for over 25 years. In addition to publishing the award-winning magazines National Geographic Traveller (UK) and Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) and organising related events under the National Geographic brand umbrella, APL Media produces print, digital and live media across the travel and lifestyle sector. aplmedia.co.uk