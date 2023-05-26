London, 26th May 2023 - TBD Media Group is proud to announce the launch of its new Global Health campaign, aimed at promoting innovation and development in the healthcare sector worldwide. With the goal of making the world a better and healthier place, the campaign will feature leading experts and innovative solutions to some of the most pressing challenges facing the healthcare industry today.



The Global Health campaign will highlight some of the most groundbreaking work being done by leaders in the healthcare field, showcasing the latest technologies, research, and strategies being used to improve health outcomes and advance healthcare delivery. The campaign will also explore the critical role that healthcare plays in economic development, social justice, and global security.



"We believe that the development of the healthcare sector is crucial to the well-being of people all over the world," said Paolo Zanini, CEO of TBD Media Group. "Through our Global Health campaign, we hope to shine a spotlight on the incredible work being done by innovative leaders in this field, and to inspire others to take action and make a difference in the world."



The Global Health campaign will feature a series of interviews, articles, and videos with leading healthcare experts, including doctors, researchers, policymakers, and entrepreneurs. These experts will showcase specific health initiatives, developing ground-breaking medicine and complex health technologies, whilst taking on the challenges of both physical and mental health worldwide.



"We are thrilled to bring attention to the incredible work being done by healthcare leaders around the world," said Zanini. "Through the Global Health campaign, we hope to inspire others to join us in the fight for a healthier, more equitable world."



The Global Health campaign is just one of the many initiatives launched by TBD Media Group in its commitment to promoting innovation, development, and social responsibility. With a focus on cutting-edge technology, digital advancement, and thought leadership, TBD Media Group is dedicated to making a positive impact on society and the world.



Companies featured in this launch:

Erbe: Untitled Kingdom: University of Freiburg: ViiV Healthcare: Falck: MED-EL: Siemens Healthineers: Bupa: Luminova Pharma Group: Klafs: The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital): Tobii Dynavox: WHOOP: Emma Sleep: Wicker Gruppe: KNCV: Avance Clinical: Medscape



To learn more about TBD Media Group's Global Health campaign and to watch the video documentaries and interviews



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps businesses, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/





