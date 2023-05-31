The MENA region has become a hub of economic activity. In an era of unprecedented change, thought leadership is essential for any business to thrive. TBD Media Group, an internationally recognised video production agency, has launched its MENA Edition of the Global Thought Leaders campaign. The campaign features 50 MENA Leaders who are driving to change through innovation, leadership, and sustainability across various sectors.



The 50 MENA Leaders campaign showcases the contributions of industry leaders from the region to the global economy and aims for the 50 MENA Leaders to connect, grow, and tell their stories to the world. TBD Media Group believes that businesses must utilise their power and leadership to set the agenda for the future, and the 50 MENA Leaders campaign aims to highlight these exceptional leaders' vision and strategies.



The campaign features insightful interviews and documentaries that gather executives, business leaders, and entrepreneurs across the MENA region. The films will explore the leaders' minds and actions, showcasing unique value they bring to a diversified competitive world. The discussions will cover a wide range of topics, including aviation, higher education, infrastructure, hygiene and infection prevention solutions, energy, and global trade.



By shining a spotlight on innovation and leadership within the MENA region, TBD Media Group hopes to inspire other businesses and entrepreneurs to embrace thought leadership and drive positive change.



Companies featured in this campaign includes:

New Balance: Dedicated to creating footwear that can withstand the demands of athletic training

Nesma Renewable Energy: Spearheading green energy technology in Saudi Arabia

Naseej: Enabling organisations to accelerate their digital transformation

Fraktiq: An innovative startup, specialises in utilising blockchain technology]

Giza systems: Provides integrated designs and deployment of technology solutions



More information on the 50 MENA Leaders Campaign may be found here:

https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/50-mena-leaders and https://gulfnews.com/50-mena-leaders



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps businesses, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/





Media Contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com