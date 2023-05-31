Robert Half’s Boardroom Navigator 2023 highlights the specific set of skills and experience executive leadership teams and boards of directors in Europe need to manage a business through today's and tomorrow's challenges. The report is based on a survey of 400 members of executive leadership teams and boards of directors, as well as 50 private equity investors. The respondents come from Belgium, France, Germany, and the UK. They are selected from a wide range of commercial areas and represent businesses with at least 50 employees.







London – 31 May 2023 – Volatile market demands, and the ever-complex economic landscape means executive leaders must equip themselves with the right skills to ensure long-term, sustainable success for their business, workforce, and clients.







64% of Private Equity Investors are Looking for New Leaders







Two thirds of private equity investors who are responsible for, or involved in, hiring decisions at senior executive level of their portfolio companies said that they are planning to make leadership changes in their portfolio businesses. To ensure the leadership team has the capabilities to navigate the current and future economic climate, they want candidates that have the experience and can deal with challenges such as supply chain disruption, steer businesses through high inflation and address ongoing regulation and compliance issues.







Robert Half’s Boardroom Navigator 2023 highlights what skills executive leadership teams and board of directors need to acquire and should pay attention to when filling top executive positions in their companies.







DeLynn Senna, President and Global Head of Executive Research at Robert Half, said: “The world has changed for executive leaders and investors. As businesses attempt to recover from pandemic-induced challenges, boards and executive leaders are dealing more and more with multiple crises at one point.”







“At the same time, it shows that recruitment of executive leaders is organisations' biggest challenge, followed by uncertainty about the economic future and business growth. Boards are concerned about change management, investors about financial management, but both cite succession planning as a top-five challenge.”







“I wish an exciting read of our very first Boardroom Navigator, in which our Executive Search Managing Directors across Europe explore the trends shaping executive leadership and business transformation today and in the future.”







Download the full report here.



###







Media Contact



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790 705







Executive Search with Robert Half







Robert Half’s Executive Search practice is one of world’s leading advisories for board or directors and supervisory boards. Our bespoke advisory model stands-out with combining a hands-on boutique approach with our global strength and versatility.







Through our years of experience and in-depth knowledge of the industries, we act in a dual function for our clients, as market barometer and trustworthy ambassador. Today we can demonstrate with pride a track record of filling mission-critical executive positions for our clients – in particular for SMEs and mid-sized companies, whether they are listed, private-, family-, or private equity owned.







We advise and accompany our clients beyond the mere search assignment – both the company and the candidate – because we are convinced that finding the right candidate is just the beginning of building a future-oriented and sustainable company management and leadership approach.







Robert Half’s Executive Search has been listed recently by Forbes among America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms, for the fifth consecutive year.







About Robert Half



﻿



Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ list and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com and Protiviti.com.







About Protiviti



Protiviti (protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach, and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries. Named by Great Place to Work® and Fortune to the Best Workplaces for Women™ list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).