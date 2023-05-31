Starting in 2024, more than 15 leading real estate and financial industry companies will support the new Institute.

With the Frankfurt School Real Estate Institute, Frankfurt School of Finance & Management is strategically expanding its focus to the real estate industry.



The new Institute will address pressing issues of the industry in science and practice. Frankfurt School will conduct research projects, and expand its academic and Executive Education programmes as well as its networking activities. In addition, Frankfurt School will further strengthen its support for the industry to attract young talent. The Frankfurt School Real Estate Institute aims to increase the industry's visibility and strengthen its economic and political relevance.



Frankfurt School will establish a Tenure-Track professorship for a particularly research-strong academic and also create a Management Practice professorship. In addition, positions for post-docs, assistants and the Institute’s management will be added. The Institute will be located within the Finance Department, and the topic will be further expanded within Frankfurt School’s Executive Education.



“Even before the financial crisis, we have been aware of the close links between the capital market, the financial and the real estate industries. It is therefore a logical step for the industry to support Frankfurt School. Its finance academics are globally leading and sought-after advisors in politics and business”, says Professor Alexander Goepfert, CEO of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG.



Jochen Schenk, CEO of Real I.S. AG, adds: “Frankfurt School is one of the most research-strong business schools in Continental Europe. It addresses practice-relevant topics and makes its research accessible to decision-makers in companies. Therefore, Frankfurt School provides an excellent basis for us to drive real estate research and address industry challenges.”



He also emphasises that Frankfurt School sets international standards in teaching: “Frankfurt School’s graduates are highly qualified, and we increasingly want to attract them to our industry.”



A Practice Advisory Board, which includes representatives from the Institute’s partners, and a Scientific Advisory Board will strengthen the Institute’s connection to science and practice.



“Project developers, asset managers, consulting firms, banks or service providers – the partners involved in our new Real Estate Institute fully cover the diverse spectrum of the real estate industry”, explains Professor Nils Stieglitz, President and CEO of Frankfurt School. “Real estate is the largest asset class, yet it is still not strongly addressed in finance research. Thanks to the generous funding we are now receiving, we will change this and establish a research-strong cluster.”



He also emphasises that the Institute will enrich the active real estate dialogue at Frankfurt School. The business school’s conferences Real Estate Finance Day and Real Estate Investment Day are well-established events among decision-makers in the industry, including FS graduates, he says.



“Many alumni who started their professional careers in investment banking now hold top positions in real estate. This active network plays a vital role across all sectors. With the new Institute we offer an attractive platform. Research findings, practical experience and current challenges will be discussed here”, says Professor Nils Stieglitz.



For more information, or to speak with Prof Stieglitz, please contact Kyle Grizzell from BlueSky Education on +44 (0) 1582 790709 or kyle@bluesky-pr.com