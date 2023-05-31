ExtraHop recognized as one of the highly rated providers of NDR solutions for customers looking to modernize security operations



SEATTLE - May 31, 2023 — ExtraHop, a leader in cloud-native network detection and response (NDR), today announced it has earned a Customers’ Choice distinction in the May 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response. The Customers’ Choice distinction recognizes vendors that have met or exceeded both the market average overall experience, and user interest and adoption. ExtraHop was one of two vendors in the industry to meet the full criteria and had the highest percentage (97%) of its customers willing to recommend ExtraHop Reveal(x)™, based on 57 reviews submitted as of March 2023.



The Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response is a valuable resource for technology buyers as it provides aggregated, real-world feedback from customers on their experiences with vendors. Based on verified customer reviews, vendors are evaluated on their overall rating, product capabilities, and customer service.



“At ExtraHop, we are dedicated to delivering the most advanced NDR solution that helps our customers find and respond to threats in real time,” said Raja Mukerji, co-founder and Chief Customer Officer, ExtraHop. “The network has been proven to be the best source of cybertruth, and, with Reveal(x), our customers gain the power to see more, know more, and stop more cyberattacks. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are grateful to our customers for their continued support and partnership.”



ExtraHop helps customers reduce the risk of data breaches and other security incidents by providing real-time visibility, detection, and response capabilities across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.



