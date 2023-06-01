TBD Media Group is proud to announce the launch of its VISION 2045 campaign, an ambitious initiative that aims to contribute to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and help create a better future for mankind.



This campaign reflects the company's commitment to sustainability and its belief that businesses have a crucial role to play in addressing global challenges.It will be a collection of interviews and documentaries that aim to support the UN and its objectives by inspiring businesses and people to take collective action to ensure a better future for all.



The VISION 2045 campaign is a comprehensive program that focuses on several key areas, including renewable energy, circular economy, responsible consumption and production, and climate action. By working in partnership with various stakeholders, TBD Media Group aims to accelerate progress towards a sustainable future and contribute to the achievement of the SDGs.



"We believe that sustainability is not just a responsibility, but also an opportunity for businesses to create value and drive innovation," said Paolo Zanini, CEO of TBD Media Group. "Through the VISION 2045 campaign, we aim to demonstrate our commitment to sustainability and inspire others to join us in this journey towards a better future."



TBD Media Group is committed to raising awareness and inspiring action on sustainability issues through its media channels.Through collaboration and collective action, TBD Media Group believes that we can create a world that is prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable.



This campaign invites pacesetters to join this journey toward a more sustainable future. Together, we can create a world that is not only sustainable but also prosperous, equitable, and just. Watch the featured films:



TIPA Compostable Packaging: Developing compostable packaging solutions for the food & fashion industries, that emulate nature’s creation, leaving no waste behind.

Borealis: Decarbonising plastics through technology.

Netskope: Offering cloud-native options to businesses for data protection, network performance, and defense against security threats.

EDOTCO Group: Driving Asia's equitable connectivity and economic growth, enabling societies to transform digitally, economically and socially

KCi Group: Reshaping the status quo, generating opportunities for its partners & championing sustainable innovation through its own operations

Schnitzer Steel: One of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America paving the way for a sustainable tomorrow.

TDK Ventures: Creating a more sustainable and environmentally minded future for the automation industry.

Zabka Group: Constant innovation and the development of on-the-go convenience solutions has made Żabka one of Poland’s most recognisable brands.

CN: A world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler, navigating the path towards a more sustainable future.

Bupa: Providing personalised healthcare experiences through digital innovation.

Globe Group: Connecting Filipinos to a better future

Inogen Alliance: Provides EHS & Sustainability consulting services to a diverse portfolio of multinational clients at a local scale

Equinix: Driving the digital infrastructure industry toward a more sustainable future.



