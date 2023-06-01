LONDON (1 June 2023) — The Jul/Aug issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. The cover story this month focuses on the best-value safaris available, with tips, trips and tours to make every penny count when encountering Africa’s iconic wildlife. For travellers with a sense of adventure, there are plenty of wallet-friendly ways to see the continent’s animals, from campervanning in Kruger and camping around water holes in Namibia to tracking gorillas from Ugandan community guesthouses.



This issue also comes with a free UK & Ireland guide — featuring 52 short breaks around Britain and Ireland, whether it’s cycling in the Peak District or driving around the Beara Peninsula.





ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Bolivia: An off-road take on the classic journey from the Atacama Desert to the Uyuni Salt Flat.

Florida: The show must go on in the Sunshine State, be it the Everglades or tropical Keys.

Sardinia: Hiking trails, colourful towns and resilient communities from coast to mountains.

Camino de Santiago: Retrace ancient pilgrim paths.

Jaipur: Art is all around you in Rajasthan’s largest city.

Perth: The capital of Western Australia beckons with revitalised public spaces.

South Moravia: Germanic villages, ancient forests and wine cellars in the Czech Republic’s south east.

Belém: Try Amazonian ingredients in this Brazilian city. Bali: Where to stay on this popular Indonesian island.



Smart Traveller: The openings breathing new life into Berlin’s landmarks; a global conservation voyage sets sail; the flavours of Valencia; Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Glasgow legacy; Sacramento’s restaurant-led hotels; football-based family trips; Strasbourg’s Alsatian culture; Winchester’s quiet charm and rich history; six reads for a staycation; and recycled travel essentials for the summer.



Notes from an Author: Dee Peyok on Cambodia’s 1960s pop music scene.

Meet the Adventurer: Scottish explorer Aldo Kane on his extreme expeditions.



Travel Talk: Ask the Experts helps you choose where to stay in Italy’s Ligurian Riviera; know your rights when faced with delays at the Port of Dover; plan a two-week trip to rural Japan; and book a no-fly cruise from the UK. Meanwhile, The Info takes a look at the origins of London’s Notting Hill Carnival, and Hot Topic gives advice on how to choose a responsible whale-watching tour. Finally, the report explores the rise of wellness travel, while How I got the Shot asks photographer Richard James Taylor how he captured life along Laos’ Mekong River.



For a 26-page digital sample of the Jul/Aug 2023 issue, visit: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/jul23



