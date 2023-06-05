Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK)



LONDON (5 June): This summer, Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is celebrating the American South, with a deep dive into this iconic culinary destination.



From Alabama white sauce and Nashville hot chicken to Delta tamales and Kentucky’s bourbon-infused recipes, take a tour of the Southern states and meet the chefs, restaurateurs and home cooks breathing fresh life into the region’s cuisine.



Glen Mutel, editor of Food, said: “When it comes to food, the American South has such a fascinating tale to tell. It’s the story of comforts and traditions; of idiosyncrasies and innovation. It’s the tale of indigenous ingredients and outside influences. It’s the story of poverty and prosperity, of slavery and identity. And it’s profoundly multi-cultural.



“In this issue, we offer up a small taste of a vast and bewitching culinary region, from classic dishes and treasured institutions to pioneering chefs and new directions.”



Also in this issue, we head to Santorini to taste the Greek island’s beloved vinsanto dessert wine; visit Connemara, in the west of Ireland, to see how seaweed is making its way back on to menus; enjoy a family meal in Budapest; and sample the seafood of Aveiro, on the Portuguese coast. All this, plus the highlights of Barcelona, Tallinn and South Africa’s Western Cape.



• Deconstruct: Bibimbap — the lowdown on this Korean classic

• My Life in Food: Singer-songwriter Róisín Murphy on Italian cuisine and dining with the president of Georgia

• Try it Now: Having crossed the Atlantic, hot honey is now the go-to condiment on pizzas, fried chicken and even ice cream

• Five Ways With: How to get the best out of plantain

• Recipe Journal: Four lemon dishes from around the world

• Make Perfect: Tips for mastering wontons

• The Pioneer: Sydney-based Josh Niland on his revolutionary approach to cooking fish



