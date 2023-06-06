Oran Homecare, a locally owned and operated care provider from Fife, has been announced as the winner of the 2023 Scottish Care Provider of the Year award. Nominated alongside UK national care giants 'Bluebird Homecare' and 'The Good Care Group,' the Fife care organisation emerged as the winner, receiving recognition for exceptional commitment to delivering outstanding care services to its clients.



The prestigious award was presented by Dr. Donald Macaskill and Michelle McManus at the ‘Scottish Care Care at Home and Housing Support Awards’ ceremony held on 19th May 2023. The Scottish Care Provider of the Year award is given to a service that can prove they are at the forefront of excellent care provision in Scotland.



With the goal of ‘Raising The Standards of Care in Scotland’, Oran Homecare has established a reputation for providing exceptional care services that meet the unique needs of each individual.

Audrey Mcfarlane, company director said:



“People are at the heart of everything we do. Feeling valued, respected, and encouraged to contribute brings out the best in everyone and these principles provide a framework for our policies, procedures, and most importantly our care practices.



We’d like to say a massive congratulations to all of our care team and management staff. This award is recognition of their incredible professionalism, hard work and dedication over the last few years.’



Oran Homecare's well-deserved victory at the 2023 Scottish Care Provider of the Year award reflects their ongoing pursuit of excellence, their dedication to their clients, and their steadfast commitment to raising the bar for care provision in Scotland. This achievement will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration to other smaller providers in the care community, and Oran Homecare's success will continue to inspire others to deliver exceptional care services.



For more information about Oran Homecare and the services they provide, please visit their website at https://orancare.com/.



Media Contact:

Jonathan McFarlane

Founder and Managing Director

Oran Homecare

Phone: +441334 652987

Email: jonathan@orancare.com