LONDON (7 June 2023) — National Geographic Traveller (UK) has unveiled the full line-up of guest speakers and exhibitors for this year’s Food Festival, which returns to London’s Business Design Centre for a star-studded weekend celebrating culinary travel on 15-16 July 2023.



Hosted by award-winning magazines National Geographic Traveller (UK) and Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK), the two-day event invites visitors to taste the world, with wine tutorials, international tastings, culinary masterclasses, live demonstrations, on-stage interviews with acclaimed cookbook authors and talks from celebrity and up-and-coming chefs.



The line-up will bring together some of the most exciting names in modern gastronomy. The festival’s Main Stage will welcome the likes of MasterChef judges John Torode and Anna Haugh, while Speakers’ Corner will showcase Caribbean specialist Andi Oliver and The Hebridean Baker Coinneach MacLeod.



Tickets are priced at £26 per person, including booking fee. A limited number of additional tickets to the Wine & Spirits Theatre are available at the price of £6 per session, purchased in advance, with up to two drinks tastings included. For more information, and for the booking link, visit: foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk



Main Stage



The Main Stage will feature demonstrations and interviews with the culinary world’s leading lights, including:



MasterChef judges John Torode and Anna Haugh



Restaurateurs Thomasina Miers and Ravinder Bhogal



Writers Ixta Belfrage and Melissa Thompson and many more



For the full Main Stage line-up, visit: foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk



Speakers’ Corner



Over on Speakers’ Corner, a stellar line-up of cookbook authors will talk through their latest releases. The programme will take a deep dive into the culinary destinations that inspired these works, with visitors invited to ask questions before being given the chance to purchase their favourite cookbook and get it signed. This year’s line-up includes:



Andi Oliver, who’ll be discussing her long-awaited debut, The Pepperpot Diaries



Petty Pandean-Elliott, author of The Indonesian Table



Coinneach MacLeod, whose latest release, The Hebridean Baker: At Home, celebrates recipes and stories from the Scottish islands



For the full Speakers’ Corner line-up, visit: foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk



Masterclass Theatres

Alongside the festival’s guest speakers, two Masterclass Theatres will host live cooking demonstrations from more than a dozen destinations across the world, including:



Azerbaijan



Ecuador



The US and many more



Wine & Spirits Theatre



This year’s Wine & Spirits Theatre will also embark on a global tasting tour, featuring everything from Czech and Californian wines to Tennessee whiskey and Kentucky bourbon.



Attendees can book sessions to find out about more about their favourite tipples before visiting the Drinks Showcase to try — and buy — wine, spirits, beer and non-alcoholic beverages from across the globe.



Main Hall



Finally, the Main Hall will be packed with a wide range of exhibitors, from tourist boards to producers, who’ll be on hand to inspire visitors through demonstrations, samples and stories. Some of the planet’s best chefs will put a spin on classic dishes, with tourist boards on hand to tell you more about the culinary destinations that inspired them.



Meanwhile, in partnership with Brand USA, Travel South USA is hosting the Travel South Pavilion, offering visitors a homespun way to discover the flavours of the Southern states. Highlights include demonstrations by renowned Southern chefs and drink aficionados serving as Travel South Ambassadors, who’ll prepare tasty samples and share stories behind the region’s food and drink, along with inspirational travel information.



A ticket to the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival offers visitors an immersive experience, giving them the inspiration to plan their next trip and get better acquainted with global cuisines.



Thousands of food-lovers poured into the Business Design Centre in 2022, and with this year’s event promising to be even bigger and better, tickets are expected to sell out quickly.



Tickets include entry to the festival, with access to all interviews, Q&As, panel sessions and chef demonstrations.



For the full line-up, and to book a ticket, visit: foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk



Notes



About the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival



Organised by APL Media, publisher of the magazines National Geographic Traveller (UK) and Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK), the first National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival took place in July 2019, held in London’s Business Design Centre. After a two-year break due to Covid-19, it returned to the Business Design Centre in 2022, with more than 6,000 food-lovers visiting over the two days (16-17 July), enjoying a star-studded line-up of 82 performers (chefs, speakers and authors) and 78 exhibitors. foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk



About Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is an award-winning quarterly series of special issues of National Geographic Traveller (UK) magazine brought to you by APL Media Limited. It launched in spring 2018. nationalgeographic.com/travel



About National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



About Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in more than 170 countries, with several print and digital products and more than half a billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world. For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com



About APL Media is an award-winning content marketing agency, founded in 1997. It’s been changing the narrative and the way clients communicate with their audiences for over 25 years. In addition to publishing the award-winning magazines National Geographic Traveller (UK) and Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) and organising related events under the National Geographic brand umbrella, APL Media produces print, digital and live media across the travel and lifestyle sector. aplmedia.co.uk