Actor and soap star, Anthony Quinlan, is best known for his roles as Gilly Roach in Hollyoaks, as well as Pete Barton in Emmerdale. Like thousands of other men, he started to notice hair loss in his late twenties and decided to do something about it, for both personal reasons and for his career.





“I think I was around the age of 27 when I first noticed that my hair was starting to thin,” says Quinlan.





“As well as the physical aspect, it was also starting to affect me mentally. Working in the acting industry there’s often a lot of heavy lighting and I was finding it embarrassing that the makeup team would have to fill in my hair on set.”





As well as the impact it was having on his career, the actor also found himself becoming increasingly aware of his hair loss outside of work too.





“It was starting to affect me on a daily basis; I felt very self-conscious about the hair loss whenever I would go out.”







That’s why he decided to call upon the Farjo Hair Institute, one of the most respected hair transplant clinics in the country who are renowned for their natural looking hair transplant results, as well as their long list of VIP clientele.





Dr Greg Williams, a distinguished Hair Transplant Surgeon at the Farjo Hair Institute, carried out Anthony’s procedure.





“Anthony came to the Farjo Hair Institute in 2017 to see what his options were when it came to his hair loss on the recommendation of his good friend and Emmerdale colleague, Chris Bisson. After a thorough consultation with myself, we decided that the first priority is to ensure that the loss has stabilised first through medical therapy. Anthony came back a year later in 2018 and we agreed that a follicular unit excision (FUE) procedure would be the best route forward. We carried out his 7-hour operation which involved 1926 grafts into the affected areas. His results are fantastic and I’m thrilled he’s regained his confidence”





The soap star agrees and is delighted with his results.





“I think when you look at the before and after photos you can see that I’ve had a pretty impressive result. I’m really pleased and I no longer have the heavy lighting issues on set anymore either! It’s changed me for the better and I’d recommend anyone who has similar issues to explore this as an option” says Quinlan.







A medical and surgical facility established in 1993, the Farjo Hair Institute is dedicated to providing the best quality patient care in the fields of medical hair treatment and surgical hair restoration



With clinics in Manchester and London, the Institute is renowned for its transformational hair transplant results and VIP/celebrity clientele



FUE hair transplants start at £3,000 but the average is £7,500at the Farjo Hair Institute



