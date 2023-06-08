ESSEC Business School and Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business, two leading international business schools, announced a new dual degree program. Upon completion of the program, students will receive two degrees: the Master in Management (MiM) from ESSEC and the Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) from the Tepper School.



The program will take a minimum of two academic years to complete, with students spending at least one academic year at each school, plus internships. Students will study in the Paris suburb of Cergy while enrolled at ESSEC and in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania while enrolled at the Tepper School.



This strategic collaboration leverages the strengths and expertise of these two prestigious institutions to foster innovation, cross-cultural exchange, and excellence in business education. The partnership also facilitates academic collaboration, and student exchanges, building students’ understanding of the evolving needs of the global business landscape.



Vincenzo Vinzi, Dean and President of ESSEC, notes: “ESSEC Business School is thrilled to establish this exciting partnership with the Tepper School of Business, a collaboration that signals our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and global engagement. ESSEC is proud to have a powerful global network of business leaders and to offer unparalleled opportunities to our students, faculty, and the broader business community. This partnership will provide invaluable access to a multicultural environment, increased knowledge-sharing, and interdisciplinary collaboration, contributing to our common overarching goal of preparing leaders for impactful careers.”



"The partnership between the Tepper School of Business and ESSEC is a transformative step forward in shaping the future of business education," adds Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, Dean and Richard P. Simmons Professor of Finance, Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business. "By joining forces, we will position our students for a truly global experience that prepares them to navigate the complexities of an interconnected world."



ESSEC’s MiM program provides a solid foundation of general management knowledge and aims to equip the next generation of leaders to handle the major challenges facing businesses, organizations and society. The Tepper School’s MSBA program is a STEM-designated program for students to sharpen their business expertise and creative problem-solving skills by analyzing data to make smarter decisions for their company or organization. ESSEC students who graduate from the MSBA program may be eligible to work in the United States for a certain amount of time under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) initiative.



In addition to the dual degree program, ESSEC and the Tepper School are exploring further opportunities, including a two-week executive education program focusing on luxury business, exchange programs for students to study at ESSEC’s campuses in France, Singapore, and Morocco and on Tepper’s campus in Pittsburgh, a joint postgraduate program at ESSEC’s Singapore campus and the Tepper School’s Pittsburgh campus, and a study abroad program.



Both schools share a commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in business education. The partnership will prioritize creating an inclusive learning environment that embraces students from diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and cultures while preparing them to become ethical and responsible global leaders.



About ESSEC Business School: ESSEC, founded in 1907, is one of the world’s top management schools and holds the “triple crown” accreditation from EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA. With 7,221 students; a faculty comprised of 169 full-time professors, 23 of which are emeritus professors, in France and Singapore, recognized for both the quality and influence of their research; a wide range of management training programs; partnerships with the world’s best universities; and a network of 65,000 alumni, ESSEC continues to foster a tradition of academic excellence and a spirit of openness in the fields of economics, social sciences and innovation. In 2005, ESSEC opened a campus in Asia. ESSEC’s operations in Asia Pacific, strategically located in Singapore, present the perfect foothold for ESSEC to be part of the vibrant growth of Asia and to bring its expertise to the expanding region. Additionally, in 2017 ESSEC opened a new campus in Rabat, Morocco. ESSEC’s international expansion allows students and professors to study and understand the economic forces at work in the different regions of the world. For any additional information, please visit www.essec.edu or www.essec.edu/asia.



About Tepper School of Business: The Tepper School of Business, located in the heart of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA, embodies a forward-thinking culture and the spirit of innovation. From artificial intelligence to intelligent systems, the Tepper School is the birthplace of the data-informed and human-driven approach to business. Designed to educate leaders for the Intelligent Future, the Tepper School is ranked among the world’s top business schools by leading business publications. The school offers a STEM-certified MBA program, MS degrees in Product Management, Business Analytics and Computational Finance; undergraduate degrees in business and economics; a Ph.D. program; and executive education for professionals and their organizations. To learn more, please visit https://www.cmu.edu/tepper/.