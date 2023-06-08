Loneliness is on the rise. *Almost a third of people in the UK already feel lonelier since the pandemic. *Disconnected communities could be costing the UK economy £32 billion every year. This can be exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis, which hinders social interaction.



A leading loneliness charity, Marmalade Trust, is launching its 7th annual campaign, Loneliness Awareness Week 2023, dedicated to raising awareness of loneliness across the UK and worldwide. Taking place from June 12th to 18th, this year's campaign, 'Connection Matters,' aims to get people to notice and encourage small everyday connection moments to reduce feelings of loneliness and increase connection.



By highlighting the need for people to reach out to each other and share even the smallest moments of connection, we can support ourselves and others to feel acknowledged, happier and reduce loneliness.



Marmalade Trust calls on everyone to strive for a future where open conversations about loneliness are commonplace. This empowers individuals to share their emotions and strengthen social connections.



During Loneliness Awareness Week, we encourage individuals, businesses, organisations, and community groups to join us in creating supportive communities by harnessing and sharing moments that matter and initiating conversations about loneliness with family, friends, colleagues and neighbours.



Alice Peperell, Campaign Director of Loneliness Awareness Week, describes three simple ways people can get involved,



“We are asking people to join in by spreading the word, building connections by organising or joining an activity or event, and following us on social media and sharing stories of connection.”





Minister for Loneliness Stuart Andrew said:



"Loneliness is something that can affect anyone at any time, but it’s important people know that they are not alone and that support is out there. This Loneliness Awareness Week is the perfect opportunity to encourage small moments of connection, whether that be arranging to go for a walk with a friend or inviting them for a tea or coffee. By opening up the conversation about how we are feeling we can better support each other."



For free resources on how to make social connections, check out the list on our website https://www.marmaladetrust.org/connectionideas





References

*

King's College London, The Policy Institute and IPOS “COVID Anniversary Survey 2022”

Eden Project initiative The Big Lunch and funded by the Big Lottery “The Cost of Disconnected Communities Report”, 2016