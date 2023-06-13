Dr Ivan Lidarev has been named the 2023/24 Mladena and Dianko Sotirov Visiting Fellow at LSE IDEAS, The London School of Economics’ foreign policy think tank.



As a Bulgarian scholar Ivan brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team and will use this experience to examine an important and underappreciated topic.



He recently completed his PhD at Kings College London in International Relations and Political Science. Dr Lidarev received his MA in International Affairs, with a concentration in Asia, from the Elliott School of International Affairs (ESIA), George Washington University and BA in History, Asian Studies and Global and International Studies from Bard College. He boasts a rich think tank experience and between 2014 and 2017, served as advisor at Bulgaria’s National Assembly.



His research titled ‘’China-US competition in the Balkans: impact, regional responses, and larger implications’’ will seek to answer three broad questions: 1) how the China-US competition has shaped the strategic framework in which Balkan states operate; 2) how Balkan states have responded strategically to this competition; 3) what the long-term implications for the region of the US-China competition are.



This fellowship is made possible thanks to the generous endowment by Mrs Mladena Sotirov. The Mladena and Dianko Sotirov Visiting Fellowship at LSE IDEAS provides support for a selected scholar to undertake study into Bulgaria and the Balkan region, working to understand its recent history, international affairs, the challenges it faces today and the prospects of tomorrow.



Professor Christopher Coker, Director at LSE IDEAS, says:



‘’We value the support which the Sotirov family has given IDEAS over the years. We have been able to bring over many excellent scholars to work on issues involving Bulgaria and the Balkans and I am excited to see the results that Dr Lidarev will produce.’’



Dr Ivan Lidarev, 2023/24 Mladena and Dianko Sotirov Fellow, said of his appointment:



‘’I am very excited to be selected for the Sotirov fellowship and grateful to LSE IDEAS and the Sotirov family. For me, this is a great opportunity to research an important but often underappreciated topic in the intellectually stimulating environment of LSE IDEAS.’’



