London, 14th June 2023 - Inogen Alliance is a global leader in providing comprehensive environmental, health, safety, sustainability (EHS&S) and ESG solutions to a vast number of leading multinational organisations. With over 20 years of experience and projects completed in over 150 different countries, Inogen Alliance provides global coverage with a local lens through local Associate companies who come together through the Alliance..



Inogen Alliance's dedication to sustainability is deeply ingrained in its DNA, and this commitment shines through in its participation in the Vision 2045 campaign. Led by TBD Media Group, this groundbreaking initiative unites industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries to accelerate the global transition towards a sustainable and inclusive future. Inogen Alliance plays a vital role in shaping the campaign's strategies, leveraging its expertise and knowledge to develop forward-thinking solutions that address emerging EHS challenges and drive positive change on a global scale.



Inogen Alliance’s President Angelique Dickson maintains that “The Alliance’s core values (trust, respect, collaboration and integrity) are more than just words on paper-they are the foundation of what makes Inogen Alliance work”. The company’s rich history of successful projects and partnerships serves as a testament to its unwavering commitment to driving sustainable growth and collaboration. As businesses worldwide face increasingly complex EHS and ESG challenges, Inogen Alliance remains steadfast in its mission to provide innovative, effective, and reliable solutions, delivering on its promise to protect the environment, enhance workplace safety, and build a more sustainable future for generations to come.



Inogen Alliance takes pride in its track record of success and customer satisfaction. The Alliance has earned the trust of organisations worldwide by providing scalable solutions that prioritise the unique local and cultural requirements of each client and geography. Whether it's a multinational corporation or a small-scale enterprise, Inogen Alliance delivers tailored EHS and ESG services that enable businesses to achieve compliance, drive sustainability, and ensure the safety and well-being of their employees, stakeholders and communities.



Global Thinking. Local Delivery. From the 75+ independent Associate companies that make up Inogen Alliance, this campaign was co-sponsored by Anew Global Consulting, Brown & Green Environmental Services, Chola MS Risk Services, ESD Group, EnviroSolutions & Consulting, IA Partners, Pacific Risk Advisors, Peter J. Ramsay & Associates, Propharm Japan, and Tonkin + Taylor all in the Asia-Pacific Region.



