System C Healthcare, a British technology company that has been supporting the NHS, private healthcare, and social care for more than forty years, continues to go from strength to strength following several acquisitions and new business wins.



The business’s technology, which includes electronic patient records, and adults and children’s social care systems, is now being used by more than 700,000 clinicians, social workers, and other health and care workers – almost double the number that were accessing it four years ago. The solutions, which enable ICS-level prescribing, care plans, clinical collaboration, noting, and alerts, are helping provide more efficient, joined-up, and safer care to more than 40 million patients and those cared for by local authorities.



In February 2023, System C acquired Clevermed, and its flagship BadgerNet solution, to enhance its maternity offering. This was followed by the acquisition of Oxford Computer Consultants in April 2023, a British IT business specialising in integrated contracts and finance solutions for social care within local government, as well as designing and developing customised software for a broad range of organisations. This has strengthened System C's position as the UK’s only provider of acute and social care software.



These acquisitions mean that there are now around 1,000 employees working for System C. In the UK, the business has achieved 80% coverage across the NHS. It has also enabled System C to expand into new markets, such as New Zealand, where the BadgerNet maternity system is widely used, and the Northern Territory of Australia, which has recently adopted the Liquidlogic Children’s Social Care System



Growth has been further bolstered by several contract wins and go-lives over the past year. This has included implementing a new digital hospital pharmacy system across 28 hospitals, as part of the national pharmacy project in Wales; signing a 10-year EPR deal with The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust; signing a multi-year EPR deal with Circle Health Group; and signing numerous adult’s and social care software contracts with local authorities such as Swindon Borough Council, Cheshire East Council, Durham County Council, Fife Council, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, and Redbridge London Borough Council.



“Growth is integral to our strategy and to our brand, as well as our promise to our health and social care customers,” explains Nick Wilson, CEO of System C Healthcare.



“The acquisitions we have made this year have elevated our maternity, neonatal, and social care offering, and supported our mission to provide truly integrated care across health and social care. We have invested in our talent, adding some very experienced people to the team, across product, professional services, HR, marketing, and IT. We are also continuing to focus on R&D and innovation, and deliver comprehensive roadmaps closely aligned the NHS Long Term Plan and FY23 Operational Planning Guide. We continue to keep integration, improving customer experience and driving integrated pathways at the core of what we do.”



According to Nick, the emphasis going forward will be on continuing to improve and develop the health and social care solutions available, with an emphasis on ICS-level, fully integrated care; as well as further expanding and enhancing System C’s portfolio through the addition of complementary new businesses.



Notes to editors:

About System C



Technology with the power to connect and transform health and care outcomes for all.



System C is a British technology company that has been supporting the NHS, private healthcare, and social care for more than forty years. Our solutions are used in more than 10 countries, from Portugal to Australia, by 400+ customers (Trusts, local, authorities and private healthcare), and 700,000+ clinicians, social care workers, and other heath and care employees.



System C is:



- A leading supplier in acute EPRs with 30 NHS Trusts

- The number one supplier in child health – covering over 6.4m children

- A pioneer in electronic observations with over 32 Trusts using our systems

- The fastest growing supplier in social care with 60 percent of councils

- The market leader in hospital pharmacy and medicines management where we support £6bn+ medications per year across 400+ hospitals in the UK and abroad

- Supplier of the BadgerNet system, which is used by 99.9% of neonatal sites in the UK and many maternity units, with an estimated 40% of pregnancies being recorded on the system

- National provider of the Covid and flu vaccination system, NIMS.



Our technology, which enables ICS-level prescribing, care plans, clinical collaboration, noting and alerts, is making integrated health and social care a reality for whole health economies.



For more information, visit systemc.com. The business can also be followed on Twitter: @System_C and LinkedIn.