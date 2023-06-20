Ultrahuman introduces its newly launched ultra-comfortable fitness wearable, the Ultrahuman Ring Air. The cutting-edge wearable comes with a new, more compact form that is notch-less, ultra-thin, and boasts a smooth inner shell, ensuring unparalleled comfort throughout the day and night.



The exceptional comfort of the Ultrahuman Ring Air offers a significant advantage in sleep tracking. With its minimal form factor and smooth inner shell, this wearable is specifically designed to be unobtrusive and much more comfortable during sleep than bulky fitness devices.



The Ultrahuman Ring Air places minimalism at the heart of its design philosophy. Weighing as light as 2.4 grammes, it stands as the lightest smart ring* in the market today. {{Meticulously designed for enhanced comfort, this sleek device combines minimal form factor with precise performance{{, enabling users to effortlessly monitor key health indicators such as sleep, movement, heart rate (HR), heart rate variability (HRV), and skin temperature.



“Ultrahuman Ring Air’s lightweight composition and sleek design enable superior comfort during lifestyle activities like sleep, nap or even workouts in the gym. Tracking your health should be a seamless experience, that’s why we went back to the drawing board to redesign the smart ring from the ground up to break the barriers of existing wearable form factor design.” said Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ultrahuman.



Constructed using fighter jet-grade titanium coated with tungsten carbide, the Ultrahuman Ring Air is built to withstand the rigours of daily usage. Furthermore, it is water-resistant up to 100 meters, allowing users to seamlessly incorporate it into their life, without compromise. It also boasts an impressive six days of uninterrupted wear with its ultra-durable battery life.



Ultrahuman Ring Air combines its sleek form with precise function.



The Sleep Index is designed to empower your sleep health. It is based on contributors like total sleep duration, resting HR and restfulness. Understand your deep, light, REM and wakefulness cycles.



With new features such as Circadian Phase Alignment, experience timely nudges for sunlight exposure and movement for maximum sleep efficiency.



Ultrahuman Ring Air also helps you unlock movement and recovery insights. The Movement Index is designed to keep you moving. With the right nudges and biofeedback, it helps you stay active and the Recovery Score can help you understand the current state of your body which can vary with illness, workouts, stress or even poor sleep.



With seamless Bluetooth connectivity to the Ultrahuman app, the Ultrahuman Ring Air effortlessly syncs your data, allowing you to access and study your general health insights**.



For those seeking deeper metabolic insights and precise actionable information to optimize their health, the Ultrahuman Ring Air seamlessly integrates with the advanced glucose monitoring platform, Ultrahuman M1. To embark on your journey toward a better understanding of your unique body, visit Ultrahuman to order your Ultrahuman Ring Air sizing kit today.



The Ultrahuman Ring Air is available for a suggested retail price of $349 / £280 / €325.



* Ultrahuman Ring Air’s weight is benchmarked with Oura Ring Gen 3, and Circular Ring. The weight of the Ultrahuman Ring Air will vary depending on the chosen size. The size 6 Ultrahuman Ring Air weighs 2.4 grams.

** Ultrahuman Ring Air is compatible with iPhones running iOS 15 or later and Android devices running Android 6 or later.



About Ultrahuman



Ultrahuman was started by Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal, co-founders at Runnr, which later merged with India’s largest food delivery service Zomato. Mohit is an avid cyclist, biohacker and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu enthusiast. Vatsal is a cross-fit enthusiast and a biohacker. Mohit was training at one of the largest MMA Camps in the world (Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand). There, he observed athletes train smartly via the usage of data, recovery tools and protocols. He got together with Vatsal and they came up with a vision for Ultrahuman where they can make the journey of fitness for people more personalized and impactful.



Ultrahuman launched the Ultrahuman M1 - a metabolic health tracking platform that provides intelligent nudges based on glucose biomarkers. This helps people optimize their exercise, sleep and nutrition based on deep insights from the platform. The M1 tracks the wearer’s metabolism as they go about their day. It triggers timely nudges to the user such as alerts to a high blood glucose event and suggestions to take a walk for optimizing their glucose levels.



Ultrahuman is the world's most advanced metabolic fitness platform. By using glucose and other biomarkers, Ultrahuman is helping people improve their energy levels, lose fat and avoid metabolic disorders.



For more information and updates on Ultrahuman, please visit ultrahuman.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.