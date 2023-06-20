June 2023, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has appointed Richard Fair as an FTTx Business Development Manager within the dedicated FTTx sales team.



Richard joins Mayflex from Netceed formerly Comtec part of the ETC Group where he was the FTTx Sales and Business Development Manager and prior to that he worked in various sales and business development roles.



Lauren Holroyd, Director of Sales for FTTx commented “We are delighted to welcome Richard to the team. We’ve spent a lot of time researching and working with our customers to develop a range of FTTx products that provide the durability, performance and flexibility that’s required and having knowledgeable and capable team members is the additional piece of the jigsaw puzzle to ensure that we provide our customers with the very best advice and service and support.”



Lauren continued “Richard has proven experience and extensive knowledge of the FTTx market and has the drive and enthusiasm that we look for when recruiting new members to the Mayflex team.”



Richard commented “I’m very much looking forward to joining Mayflex and selling and supporting such a comprehensive range of products and services. I particularly like the fact that Mayflex is so committed to sustainability and its environmental impact and that the products are delivered in 100% plastic free packaging.”



FTTx by Excel includes a wide range of fibre networking products designed to provide you with the most efficient and reliable solutions for all your fibre networking applications. The comprehensive range includes Fibre Distribution Points, Point of Entry boxes, Customer Access Points, PIA approved Cables and Accessories. Together they provide a complete end-to-end solution for all your fibre to the anywhere requirements.



Lauren concluded “In the first few weeks Richard will undergo a comprehensive induction to bring him up to speed on everything that is Mayflex and the Excel FTTx product range. Richard together with the rest of the team will be on stand 97 at the Connected Britain event taking place on 20th and 21st September at the ExCel Centre in London and we are looking forward to meeting up with existing and new customers and showing the full range of Excel FTTx products.”



For anyone needing to contact Richard, he will be available at richard.fair@mayflex.com or mobile 07717 653300.



For further details on the Excel range please visit the Excel website