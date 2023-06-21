Collaboration Set to Accelerate Certification of Additively Manufactured Parts



Paris, June 21, 2023 - GKN Aerospace, the renowned aerospace technology leader, and Materialise, a global pioneer in 3D printing solutions and services, have announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) aimed at advancing the research, design, and production of polymer additively manufactured (AM) parts for the aviation industry. The LOI was signed at the Paris Air Show and represents an extension of their successful collaboration. Materialise has been a supplier of polymer AM to GKN Aerospace since 2015, and supported the delivery of the additively manufactured wingtip for Eviation’s Alice, the world's largest all-electric aircraft, which made its maiden flight in 2022.



Together, GKN Aerospace and Materialise aim to accelerate the certification of the AM process and push the boundaries of additive production of functional and flight-critical aerostructures, leveraging its unique manufacturing benefits.



The collaboration ranges from prototyping to the production of functional and flight-critical parts, aligning with the industry’s emerging sustainability trends and opportunities. In particular, the partnership will focus on electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.



GKN Aerospace and Materialise’s collaboration has already enabled significant AM milestones, including the successful delivery and certification of multiple AM parts that are flying today.



“This powerful alliance aims to leverage our combined expertise and the exceptional benefits of 3D printing to push the boundaries of innovation in the aeronautics industry”, says Jurgen Laudus, Vice President of Materialise Manufacturing. “Together, we aim to drive technological advancements, respond more effectively to customer requirements, and shape the future of aerospace manufacturing.”



Russ Brigham, Programme Director at GKN Aerospace said: “Materialise is a valued AM supplier for GKN Aerospace and partnering with them on this ground-breaking technology has been a success for both companies. AM is out there and flying on aircraft around the world today and will be critical to achieve a more sustainable future of flight ahead.”



The potential of AM to revolutionize the aviation industry is significant, with the creation of lighter and stronger parts that were previously unachievable with conventional manufacturing technologies, while offering time and cost reductions during the manufacturing process.



GKN Aerospace and Materialise bring complementary manufacturing experience across multiple AM printing technologies. Materialise, with over three decades of experience, pioneers the production of certified parts for various industries and provides EASA 21.G-certified flying parts, software solutions, and consultancy services for the aerospace industry. GKN Aerospace, a global technology leader in additive manufacturing, has load-bearing AM structures certified and in serial production, as well as numerous other AM parts flying today for commercial, military, rotorcraft, and space applications.





About GKN Aerospace

GKN Aerospace is the world’s leading multi-technology tier 1 aerospace supplier, with a mission to be the most trusted and sustainable partner in the sky. As a global company serving the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers, GKN Aerospace designs, manufactures and delivers an extensive range of advanced aerospace systems, components and technologies – for use in commercial and defense aircraft ranging from helicopters, business jets, passenger planes and advanced air mobility vehicles to the most advanced fighter aircraft. In line with its mission, GKN Aerospace is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Lightweight composites, additive manufacturing, electrical wiring interconnection systems and innovative engine systems help to reduce emissions and weight on today’s aircraft, while it collaborates with global partners to accelerate the development of zero-emission aircraft technologies, including hydrogen-powered propulsion and all-electric flight. GKN Aerospace is market leading in aerostructures and engine systems, with 15,000 employees across its 38 manufacturing locations in 12 countries.



About Materialise

Materialise incorporates more than three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services that empower sustainable 3D printing applications. Our open, secure, and flexible end-to-end solutions enable flexible industrial manufacturing and mass personalization in various industries — including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, eyewear, art and design, wearables, and consumer goods. Headquartered in Belgium and with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the world's largest and most complete 3D printing facilities. For additional information, please visit www.materialise.com



