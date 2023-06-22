Interact Contact Centres is delighted to announce that it has won GOLD Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year 2023 at this year’s UK National Contact Centre Awards. Having been recognised as one of the very best UK outsourcers.



Hosted by TV presenter, radio personality and journalist, Claudia Winkleman, this year’s UK National Contact Centre Awards saw over 1,200 contact centre leaders come together to celebrate the best from across the UK’s contact centre industry. Celebrating its 28th year, the UK National Contact Centre Awards are the longest running and the most highly respected programme in the UK.



Interact’s team were recognised for the tremendous work they do supporting many of the UK’s leading brands to deliver incredible customer experiences and creating an inclusive business that makes a positive difference to its people and the wider community. Beating off stiff competition from several of the biggest names in the industry to be crowned GOLD winners.



For this category, the Award judges were looking for businesses that could demonstrate best practice across their entire contact centre operation, an efficient working environment, an effective and healthy culture and an engaged and valued team. Interact were not only able to clearly demonstrate this but were able to show the impact both frontline advisors and customers have on strategic and operational decisions, along with outstanding client feedback and operational results.



Michael Pollock, Group Managing Director - Interact, said: “We are passionate about building a business that is at the forefront of the UK outsourced contact centre industry and are delighted to be recognised as Outsourced Contact Centre Year 2023. A huge thank you to the whole Interact team for their hard work and the amazing ideas that have helped shape our business and continue to do so. Thank you to our incredible clients and partners. Together, we are delivering truly great customer experiences.”



The UK National Contact Centre Awards have an excellent reputation for being some of the most prestigious in the UK. There is a rigorous judging process carried out by some of the best contact centre leaders.



About Interact Contact Centres:



Interact is a multi-award-winning UK customer experience outsourcer, offering digital messaging & chat, sales, retention, customer service and loyalty programmes. Since its inception in 2011, it has partnered with some of the world’s leading brands to deliver exceptional customer service and powerful sales channels. The Company has UK contact centres in Wigan and Richmond Upon Thames.



