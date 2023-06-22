With mortgage rates rising and inflation high, many people are wondering what can be done to reduce their household bills. For 60% of the UK, there is a little known trick which can reduce energy bills immediately and for the next 30+ years, and it comes down to solving one simple problem in the home: hard water. Hard water affects millions of homes in the UK and while you may not think it has any effect on your energy consumption, it does.



For many, the limescale caused by hard water is simply an irritation and another minor issue in the home. Dealing with blocked shower heads, unsightly scale on your taps and in your kettle, and cleaning soap scum are relatively low on most people’s list of priorities – particularly when many of us are dealing with escalating prices and inflation. However, the by-products of hard water are causing more harm than you could ever imagine, and costing you money in the process.



Treating hard water can save you money in your home by reducing energy consumption, increasing the lifespan of appliances, and minimising the need for aggressive cleaning products.



How does hard water increase energy bills?



Higher temperatures cause limescale to form more readily, meaning heating elements in expensive equipment such as your boiler, dishwasher and washing machine are especially susceptible to limescale build-up. For every 1mm of limescale on a heating element the amount of energy required to heat water increases by 7-10%. Just look inside your kettle to see how much limescale build-up there is – we’re willing to bet it’s more than 1mm if you live in a hard water area. And, if like many homes you have just 3mm of limescale built up on your heating elements, the cost of your energy to heat your hot water can be as much as 25% higher than they should be. For as long as your hard water remains untreated, limescale will continue to accumulate and bills will continue to increase.



Eventually this build up will also damage your appliances. In hard water areas you can expect to replace equipment such as your boiler twice as often as someone in a soft water area. So not only are your bills going up throughout the lifespan of this equipment, but you can expect to undertake expensive replacements and repairs more often as well.



How can you treat your hard water?



Your hard water treatment options can be put into three categories: Water Softeners, Water Conditioners and Scale Inhibitors. They all work in different ways and with varying results, so it’s important you do your research before making a decision.



In a nutshell, here are the differences:



Water Softeners – These large units use ion exchange and need power and regular salt top-ups to remain effective. Users often install a separate drinking water tap to avoid consuming the salt-softened water.



Cost - £299 to £1,800

Lifespan – 10 to 20 years



Water Conditioners – These in-line devices treat water as it enters the home and require no chemicals, salt or power. Water treated in this way is safe for consumption and for your pets and plants.



Cost - £450 to £999

Lifespan – 4 to 30+ years



Scale Inhibitors – Scale inhibitors protect one piece of equipment, for a short period of time and are typically fitted when boilers are installed.



Cost – up to £120

Lifespan – 1 to 10 years



Halcyan Water Conditioner’s CEO, Samantha Mant, sums up the effects of hard water on energy bills:



“As energy prices continue to soar, households are running out of ways to save money on their bills. However one way to achieve a more energy-efficient home is to install a sustainable water conditioner which can save households hundreds of pounds per year. The Halcyan is a small device which takes under an hour to install and requires no additional cupboard space. It not only prevents future limescale but also removes existing limescale in your system. For a £770 investment, customers receive a 30 year warranty and can expect to achieve a potential saving of up to £15,000, on energy bills at today’s prices, savings on appliance maintenance and replacement, and a reduction in detergents required, over the lifetime of the device.”





About Halcyan Water Conditioners



The Halcyan Water Conditioner is a salt and chemical-free device which treats hard water in your home and is a proven solution for 30+ years.



Benefits include:



• Simple retrofit completed in an hour or less

• WRAS approved – safe drinking water

• Significantly lower energy bills

• Large reduction in your carbon footprint

• Extended life of appliances such as boilers and washing machines

• Softened water for healthier hair and skin

• Easier cleaning due to reduced limescale build up

• Cleaning products are more effective so you use less

• Multiple cost, maintenance and environmental benefits over salt-based or chemical alternatives which are actually banned in some parts of the world

• It prevents new limescale but also reduces limescale already in your home



Halcyan Water Conditioners protect the entire home. Offering preventative action, they also reduce limescale deposits already present in pipes and other appliances, are maintenance free and easy to install (installed by a plumber in under an hour), do not use chemicals or salt, and come with a 30 year warranty.



***Please note*** that the stats I have provided are backed up by research commissioned by Halcyan and do not apply to any other type of water conditioner.



Media Contact:

Lorien Lightfoot

press@halcyanwater.com

07818 044 567