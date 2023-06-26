For the 2023 intake, emlyon business school shall provide new opportunities for its students to take programs in Europe, in America, in India, in Africa and in Oceania. Consequently, they will be able to take classes of academic excellence in renown universities across the whole world.



As such, emlyon business school signed off:

• Two new double degrees in London and in Delhi



- A double degree in Corporate Finance with Bayes Business School, City, University of London:



This double degree will be delivered at the heart of the financial district of London, the City, in one of the most prestigious universities of the United-Kingdom, with the triple-crown accreditation (AACSB, AMBA, EQUIS) and ranked #3 of the best schools of London, #6 in the United-Kingdom and #29 in Europe by the Financial Times in 2022.



- A double degree with O. P. Jindal Global University in Delhi, India



emlyon business school signed off an agreement with the first private university in India, recognized as Institute of Eminence by the Indian Ministry of Education, for the creation of a double degree with the Master in Diplomacy, Law and Business of the Jindal School of International Affairs, available to the 2024 intake.



• New exchange agreements are provided for students of the Grande Ecole Program, and those of the Global Bachelor of Business Administration (GBBA):



- 7 destinations in Europe

- 7 destinations in the USA, Canada and in Argentina - 3 destinations in India, Africa and Oceania



For the 2023 intake, more than 200 international academic partners will allow close to 2,000 students to take programs in institutions of excellence abroad, and as such, hybridize their skills. All these mobility opportunities will be open to first-intake students as of September 2023 (for the academic year of 2024/2025).



Isabelle Huault, Executive President and Dean of emlyon business school says:



“For emlyon business school, international outreach is one of the main strategic focuses of its “Confluences 2025” plan. In order to become one of the first Global Management Universities, it is crucial that we forge strong links with the most dynamic institutions across the world, both in terms of teachings and research. These new exchange agreements and double degrees are important in that they reinforce the range of mobility opportunities provided to our students, they allow them to be trained to global issues, and they promote values of open-mindedness, pluralism and diversity, all of which embody our educational project. Furthermore, our international outreach also draws on our campuses abroad, and the presence on our campuses in France, of many students and professors with international profiles.”