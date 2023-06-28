Bloc Hotel, renowned for its stylish accommodation and Opheem, the Michelin-starred restaurant known for its innovative cuisine, are excited to announce a unique collaboration, creating an unforgettable gastronomic getaway.



Running throughout July and August, this very limited package will offer a special 10-course tasting menu crafted by Opheem’s Michelin-starred celebrity chef, Aktar Islam, paired with an indulgent overnight stay at Bloc Hotel in Birmingham.



The package costs just £249 per couple and includes a 10-course tasting menu (normally £125 per person) and an overnight stay at Bloc Hotel in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter.



The exquisite 10-course tasting menu will showcase Opheem’s progressive Indian cuisine, and commitment to locally sourced, seasonal ingredients to create dishes that harmonise flavours. Each course is a work of art, meticulously prepared and thoughtfully presented, reflecting Opheem’s distinctive culinary style.



“The partnership between Bloc and Opheem is a perfect blend of exceptional hospitality and culinary excellence,” said Rob Morgan, Managing Director of Bloc Hotels. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Opheem, a culinary gem in Birmingham, to offer our guests an extraordinary experience that combines luxurious accommodation with a memorable gastronomic journey.”



In addition to a sumptuous dinner, guests will enjoy an overnight stay at Bloc Hotel in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter. Renowned for its contemporary design, innovative features, and attention to detail, Bloc provides everything needed to sleep, shower, and step out fresh, right into the heart of the city.



“We’re really excited to partner with Bloc to create a unique experience that combines the best of our respective offerings,” said Aktar Islam, Chef Patron at Opheem. “Our aim is to delight guests with a symphony of flavours and textures, pushing the boundaries of traditional cuisine. We look forward to welcoming guests and showcasing our culinary artistry.”



Guests can book this super-limited package at blochotels.com/opheem



About Bloc Hotel Birmingham: Bloc Birmingham offers affordable luxury located in the heart of the city’s historic Jewellery Quarter. With its commitment to contemporary design, innovative technology, and exceptional service, Bloc offers a unique and stylish experience for discerning travellers. The hotel’s prime location provides convenient access to popular attractions, shopping destinations, and transport hubs.



About Opheem: Opheem is a Michelin-starred restaurant located in Birmingham, UK. Led by acclaimed Chef Patron Aktar Islam, Opheem is known for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine, combining traditional flavours with modern techniques. Opheem offers an extraordinary culinary experience that has garnered critical acclaim and a loyal following of food enthusiasts.



