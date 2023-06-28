TBD Media Group



LONDON, 28TH JUNE 2023 - In an ever-evolving world, the ability to innovate and disrupt has become crucial for progress. Disruption has become the new normal in today's business landscape, where long-standing establishments have been swept away by the rapid advancements in technology and the increasing demand for responsible business practices. The Innovation and Disruption Leaders, who are shaping our transforming world, have remarkable stories to share, and TBD Media Group aims to bring those stories to a global audience.



TBD Media is thrilled to announce the launch of the Innovation and Disruption leaders to honour visionary leaders who have challenged the status quo, pushing boundaries and reshaping industries through groundbreaking ideas, technologies, and strategies.The campaign aims to showcase the exceptional business minds that are making a significant impact on the world. It provides a platform for influential leaders to share their stories and insights, inspiring others to pursue their own entrepreneurial goals.



“Our world thrives on innovation and disruption, and it is essential to recognise and celebrate those who drive positive change”, said Paolo Zanini, CEO of TBD Media. “We believe through the Innovation and Disruption leaders campaign, this can also educate views around the world”.



The campaign will feature a series of captivating interviews and thought-provoking articles.. From disruptive technologies that revolutionise entire industries to groundbreaking strategies that challenge the status quo, the campaign will explore the diverse landscape of innovation and disruption across various sectors. To find out more about the Innovation and Disruption Leaders campaign, click here https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/innovation-disruption and https://www.cbsnews.com/video/innovation-and-disruption-lead...



Companies featured in this campaign includes:

Beretta: One of the oldest manufacturing companies in the world and its journey from a small Italian valley to becoming a worldwide industry leader.

Boldyn Networks: Delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive and sustainable future

Camfil: Protecting People, Processes & our Planet through innovative Air Filtration Solutions.

Intel: Intel is giving ambitious early-stage deep tech entrepreneurs hands-on mentorship, tech support and business acumen

Intematix: Utilising DI to help transform Enterprise

ISS: A leading workplace experience and facility management company

Medit: At the forefront of digital dentistry.

Medscape: Leading & Innovating the Health Information Industry

Microsoft: Explores the future of learning

Nesma: Embracing the energy transition of ViSION 2030

New Front: The modern insurance brokerage for the 21st century.

NTT: Enabling applications for a greener, faster, safer, & more sustainable future.

SHEIN Group: Global integrated online marketplace of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products

Supercell: Creating great games that are played for years & remembered forever.

Velexa: Building technology that encourages financial health.

Yara:Feeding a growing population with less environmental impact.





