Picocom and Kiwi Communication Technology showcase industry-first fully functional

4G+5G dual mode small cell at MWC Shanghai 2023



The two companies jointly demonstrated dual mode capability running at full throughput rates across both bands



MWC Shanghai, China – Wednesday 28th June 2023 - Picocom, the 5G Open RAN baseband semiconductor and software specialist, and Kiwi Communications Technology (KiwiCT), a leader in 4G/5G wireless access communication system solutions, are jointly showcasing the first fully functional 4G+5G dual mode small cell product at MWC Shanghai 2023. The DYND-6100 small cell unit, designed by KiwiCT, is powered by Picocom’s PC802 PHY SoC for 5GNR/LTE small cells.



Oliver Davies, Picocom VP Marketing, said: “Just a few months ago at MWC Barcelona we demonstrated the dual mode capability of Picocom’s PC802. Here at MWC Shanghai we are delighted to show the industry’s first fully functional 4G+5G dual mode small cell with our customer KiwiCT. It is the culmination of a lot of hard work behind the scenes by Picocom and KiwiCT, and we’re excited to showcase publicly the realisation of our efforts.”



Ker Zhang, KiwiCT Vice President, said: “We are pleased with the specification and functionality of Picocom’s silicon and software. That, combined with the company’s strong team and design ethos, has enabled KiwiCT to develop its Picocom powered small cell products rapidly. We are delighted to jointly showcase our 4G+5G DYND-6100 small cell at MWC Shanghai. We will continue to work in close partnership with Picocom as we bring our DYND-6100 small cell product to volume production in Q3 2023.”



The joint end-to-end dual mode small cell demonstration features KiwiCT’s 4G+5G DYND-6100, powered by Picocom’s PC802 PHY SoC, connected to multiple commercial mobile phones, with transmission throughput rates being monitored live via analytics software running on the phones.



The Picocom PC802 is shipping in mass production quantities with mature software for distributed units, radio units, and integrated small cells. PC802 supports 4G LTE and 5G NR and can run them concurrently on the same device.



Picocom and KiwiCT are at MWC Shanghai 2023 in N2 – Executive Meeting Room EMR06. To arrange a meeting demo with Picocom and/or KiwiCT at MWCS, email MWC_Shanghai@picocom.com.



For more information on Picocom’s PC802 5G small cell SoC, visit picocom.com/products/socs/pc802.



For more information on KiwiCTs DYND-6100 4G+5G dual mode small cell, contact: market@kiwict.com.





About Picocom

Picocom is a semiconductor company that designs and markets open RAN standard-compliant baseband SoCs and carrier-grade software products for 5G small cell infrastructure. The company, founded in 2018, has R&D engineering sites in Hangzhou and Beijing, China, and Bristol, UK. Picocom founding members have significant experience and track record in leading teams designing baseband infrastructure products. Picocom is a proud Small Cell Forum and O-RAN Alliance wireless industry association member.



For more information, visit www.picocom.com.





About Kiwi Communication Technology

Kiwi Communication Technology Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen), established in June 2020, was lead-invested by Tangren Technology Group. Its R&D centre is in Bao’an District, Shenzhen, and its sales and operation centre is in Beijing Fengtai Science and Technology Park, China. It is a leading core product provider developing 4G/5G wireless access communication system solutions.



The founders and key members of KiwiCT have comprehensive technology experience in 4G and 5G small cell products and markets. They have led teams on 3G, 4G and 5G small cell products and system solutions. KiwiCT has accumulated many core technologies in high-efficiency small cell software, RF systems and circuits, and digital signal processing technologies.



For more information, visit www.kiwict.com.





