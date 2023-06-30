A trilogy of stories from the past, present and future, exploring friendship, bereavement, identity, and AI.



“There’s a powerful sense of hope and positivity for the future in each of these stories.” – LoveReading ambassador review.



Meet me @



Whilst working at the reception of his local spa & beauty salon on the second anniversary of his best friend Sarah’s fatal accident, Kieron receives a mysterious phone call.



The Dialog Tree



Milton isn’t enjoying early retirement. His hopes of a rural idyll came partly true, but it’s not the same without his love. Milton had avoided the chatbots as Desiree wasn’t keen on a digital recreation unless Milton was the curator. Today, Milton is ready to take up the challenge, is he ready for the results?



Tia’s Inheritance



In an anonymous back alley in Zürich, 1847, Tia’s life is going nowhere fast. The daughter of a stage magician and Mer, the occasional supporting act, Tia’s life slowed when Mer went missing. When Tia receives a surprise marriage proposal her world is sent into a spin, then Mer returns.



[The Dialog Tree is written in US English]



ABOUT THE AUTHOR



L. Christie is based in England. They enjoy writing contemporary and historical fiction stories. They identify as neurodiverse and gender-fluid.



"This is a new release for this collection, and this is the first time I've felt ready to share these stories on this scale" – L. Christie



Random facts:



• They are left-handed.



• They worked in partnership with the same Manchester Chamber of Commerce that the author J.K. Rowling worked for, when they worked for a joint venture organisation that included the Chamber.



• They are a decaff person. Although, they do like the odd 'proper' cup of coffee.



Pronouns: Them/they



Instagram: @lchristie.uk



Find out more via the author page at https://www.nextcreations.co.uk.



PUBLICATION DETAILS



Publication date: 31 August 2023



Genres: Fiction, LGBTQ+, supernatural



Launch format: Amazon Kindle (Global)



Publisher: Next Creations



Preorder the digital edition via Amazon:



https://www.amazon.co.uk/What-Dont-Know-About-Friends-ebook/...



NEXT CREATIONS



Founded on meaningful, inclusive stories with relevance.



Email: press[at]nextcreations.co.uk



Phone: +44 (0)203 0260489



ADVANCE REVIEW COPIES AVAILABLE - PLEASE REQUEST VIA EMAIL